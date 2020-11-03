A Yerevan Boy Who Sleeps with a Toy Gun

(The following poem was inspired by a heart-wrenching letter from a friend in Yerevan who told me of her son’s reaction to the war in Artsakh)



Three hundred, thirty-nine kilometers away

Azeri bombs murder those who stay

He sleeps with his toy gun.



The news said shelling all around

A small boy crumpled to the ground

He sleeps with his toy gun.

He sees his heroes lying dead

Bullet fragments in their heads

He sleeps with his toy gun.



They flee from bitter enemies

And their brutal, ruthless zealotries

He sleeps with his toy gun.



He wakes from nightmares, fear and dread

Curled securely to his mama in bed

He sleeps with his toy gun.



To God he nightly prays and pleads

His mourning heart throbs and grieves

He sleeps with his toy gun.