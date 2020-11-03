A Yerevan Boy Who Sleeps with a Toy Gun

(The following poem was inspired by a heart-wrenching letter from a friend in Yerevan who told me of her son’s reaction to the war in Artsakh)
Three hundred, thirty-nine kilometers away
Azeri bombs murder those who stay
He sleeps with his toy gun.
The news said shelling all around
A small boy crumpled to the ground
He sleeps with his toy gun.
He sees his heroes lying dead
Bullet fragments in their heads
He sleeps with his toy gun.
They flee from bitter enemies
And their brutal, ruthless zealotries
He sleeps with his toy gun.
He wakes from nightmares, fear and dread
Curled securely to his mama in bed
He sleeps with his toy gun.
To God he nightly prays and pleads
His mourning heart throbs and grieves
He sleeps with his toy gun.
Be the first to comment