200 American Fulbright Scholars call for Artsakh’s right to self-determination in letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

October 22, 2020

The Honorable Michael R. Pompeo

Secretary of State

U.S. Department of State

Washington, DC

Dear Mr. Secretary,

We write to you as U.S. Fulbright scholars and American citizens. From remote mountain villages to cosmopolitan capitals, the 200 of us have worked in 59 countries and across six continents to spread goodwill, cultivate intellectual exchange, and create personal and institutional relationships that benefit the United States.

As Americans who have represented our nation globally, we share a lifelong commitment to the Fulbright Program’s mission of “fostering mutual understanding between the United States and partner nations, sharing knowledge across communities, and improving lives around the world.”

We now write to advance these three objectives in regard to the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The war is anathema to the spirit of the Fulbright Program and to the values we have worked so hard to promote. It is clear to us that each day of fighting destroys mutual understanding, knowledge, and human life across the region.

We are deeply convinced that there is a need for creative, dynamic U.S. engagement to end the conflict. This engagement need not be heavy-handed or conspicuous, but it must be serious and innovative. Noncommittal expressions of concern and passive adherence to broken frameworks only serve to prolong the war and the irreparable destruction it engenders.

Without repeating the two sides’ competing claims, it is clear to us that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have a right to remain in their homes. It is also clear that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh would not be safe if Azerbaijan ever won control of the region. This unfortunate fact is evinced by Azerbaijan’s record, from the Sumgait and Baku pogroms to the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nakhichevan, and from the lionization of Ramil Safarov to the 2016 execution of Armenian civilians in Talish. The events of recent weeks, including Azerbaijan’s unrelenting bombardment of civilian targets and the executions of at least six Armenians in Hadrut, conclusively show that anti-Armenian ethnic cleansing is no longer a hypothetical danger; it is an unfolding reality. With the international community paralyzed, we are convinced that only U.S. support for self-determination in Nagorno-Karabakh can halt the ongoing atrocities.

Nagorno-Karabakh has never been incorporated within a sovereign Azerbaijan. Its people have legitimately voted for and declared independence, and for nearly thirty years they have stewarded a functioning government of their own. A number of states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, and Rhode Island, have officially recognized this reality. Supporting self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh would be consistent with principles upheld by the United States in South Sudan (2011), Kosovo (2008), and East Timor (2002).

The continuation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict will intensify humanitarian crises, derail regional development, and erode democratic norms everywhere, harming our national interest. While the United States is not a unilateral arbiter of other states’ disputes, it is a critical leader with great leverage and unique peacebuilding capabilities. We fear that choosing not to deploy these resources now would send a global message that the United States is disinterested in the security of fledgling democracies such as Armenia—and that our nation is unable to meaningfully advocate for peace in the face of aggressive, destabilizing actions by aspiring regional powers. This would be an abdication of moral leadership and a green light to those hostile to American interests and values.

Another path is possible. We are confident that the United States’ diplomatic efforts can catalyze a true settlement, finally resolving the protracted and destabilizing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Institute of International Education and the Department of State chose us to represent the United States as teachers, researchers, academics, and volunteers around the world. Our deep experience advancing mutual understanding, shared knowledge, and humanitarian objectives—and our ongoing commitment to these values—compel us to share this letter with you now. We call on our nation’s diplomats to deploy every possible effort to immediately end the bloodshed, and to secure lasting peace in the Caucasus by supporting the self-determination of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Sincerely,

Fernando Abarca, US Fulbright Grant to El Salvador, 2018-2019

Alicia Abbaspour, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Zainab Abdali, US Fulbright Grant to Kenya, 2018-2019

Maryam Abdi, US Fulbright Grant to Cameroon, 2015-2016

Layla Aboukhater, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Sophia Adams, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Hana Aghababian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2016-2017

Dr. Mary Ajamian, US Fulbright Grant to Australia, 2015-2016

Lucas Allen, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2017-2018

Valeria Alvarado, US Fulbright Grant to Serbia, 2019-2020

Ben Anderson, US Fulbright Grant to Taiwan, 2019-2020

Dr. Krikor Andonian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2005-2006

Ani Aprahamian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2020-2021

Elisa Asdourian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2013-2014

Margaret Babayan, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2016 – 2017

Vanessa Baker, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico, 2017-2018

Annabel Barraza, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico, 2014-2015

Natasha Bednarz, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Julia Berryman, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2012-2013

Andrew Best, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Sylvia Biscoveanu, US Fulbright Grant to Australia, 2017-2018

Gabrielle Borenstein, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2018-2019

Crystal Card, US Fulbright Grant to India, 2018-2019

Bjorn Carlson, US Fulbright Grant to Bulgaria, 2020-2021

Max L. Chapnick, US Fulbright Grant to New Zealand, 2014-2015

Lisa Chieffo, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 1988-1989

Elysia Chou, US Fulbright Grant to South Korea, 2019-2020

Will Clifft, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2017-2018

Olivia Coffman, US Fulbright Grant to Sri Lanka, 2018-2019

Mitchell Collins, US Fulbright Grant to Paraguay, 2019-2020

Jeremy Coppock, US Fulbright Grant to Belarus, 2013-2014

Megan Crowley, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Alessandra Daniels, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2018-2020

Zia Davidian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2014-2015

Cecilia De Boeck, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2019-2020

Dzovinar Derderian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2015-2016

Vanessa Diaz, US Fulbright Grant to Jordan, 2016-2017

Ruth Dike, US Fulbright Grant to Morocco, 2018-2019

Megan Mason Dister, US Fulbright Grant to Kenya, 2018-2019

Hasmik Djoulakian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Riley Dolan, US Fulbright Grant to Guatemala, 2019-2020

Max Donheiser, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2019-2020

Michael R. Ebner, US Fulbright Grant to Italy, 2017-2018

Daniel Edgel, US Fulbright Grant to Canada, 2016-2017

Matt Edwards, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2019-2020

Joshua Elbaz, US Fulbright Grant to Georgia, 2019-2020

David Estrada, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2013-2014

Pauline Eveillard, US Fulbright Grant to Tunisia, 2005-2006

Sophia Farion, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2017-2018

Betsy Fawcett, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2017-2018

Madeleine Feldman, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2018-2019

Kaitlin Fertaly, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2016-2017

Jaclyn Flores, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2020-2021

Karen Fraley, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2008-2009

Liliana Frankel, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico, 2018-2019

Gabrielle Fressle, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2019-2020

Gary Gabor, US Fulbright Grant to Belgium, 2009-2010

Julia Ganson, US Fulbright Grant to Palestine, 2017-2018

Beverly Gantt, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2013-2014

Sonia Geba, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2019-2020

Alina Gharabegian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2018-2019

David Greenwood-Sanchez, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico and Peru, 2018-2019

Adrineh Gregorian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2008-2009

Joseph Haberman, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2017-2018

Danica Harootian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2015-2016

Charles Harris, US Fulbright Grant to Romania, 2008-2010

James Hebbeler, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 1998-1999

Cal Hockemeyer, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2019-2020

Kristen Hudgins, US Fulbright Grant to Dominican Republic, 2007-2008

Miriam Huebner, US Fulbright Grant to Austria, 2018-2019

Samantha Hurley, US Fulbright Grant to Spain, 2016-2017

Isra Hussain, US Fulbright Grant to Austria, 2018-2019

Maria Ireland, US Fulbright Grant to Italy, 2017-2018

Solina Jean-Louis, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2018-2019

Ani Jilozian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2012-2013

Samantha Johnson, US Fulbright Grant to Bulgaria, 2018-2020

Lauren Jones, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Trevor Jones, US Fulbright Grant to Taiwan, 2020-2021

Dr. Shakeh Kaftarian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2016-2017

Aleksandar Kajmakoski, US Fulbright Grant to Macedonia, 2018-2019

Katrina Karlsons, US Fulbright Grant to Lithuania, 2017-2018

Kendal Karstens, US Fulbright Grant to Belarus, 2019-2020

Dana Kaufman, US Fulbright Grant to Estonia, 2012-2013

Megan Kelly, US Fulbright Grant to Colombia, 2016-2016

Aaron Kennet, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2017-2018

Lori Khatchadourian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2006-2007

Michelle Kim, US Fulbright Grant to Russia, 2017-2018

Rory King, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico, 2017-2018

Katie Kirk, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2018-2019

Drew Kiser, US Fulbright Grant to South Africa, 2018-2019

Alexandria Kleinschmidt, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2019-2020

Benjamin Kuebrich, US Fulbright Grant to Turkey, 2008-2009

Haley Kulakowski, US Fulbright Grant to Ecuador, 2016-2017

Stefanie Kundakjian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2013-2014

Caitlin Kunkel, US Fulbright Grant to Indonesia, 2006-2007

Margaret LaPre, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2017-2018

Rosalyn Leban, US Fulbright Grant to Guatemala, 2018-2019

Matthew Lee, US Fulbright Grant to Australia, 2015-2016

Ian Lehine, US Fulbright Grant to Moldova, 2019-2020

Danit Lieberman, US Fulbright Grant to Taiwan, 2020-2021

Ian Lindsay, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2004-2005

Santiago Losada, US Fulbright Grant to Moldova, 2019-2020

Michael Lumpkin, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico, 2018-2019

Sofia Lund, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2018-2019

Jenny Lundt, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2019-2020

Thanh Mai, US Fulbright Grant to Belgium, 2018-2019

Benjamin Maines, US Fulbright Grant to Sri Lanka, 2019-2020

Monique Mansour, US Fulbright Grant to Malta, 2016-2017

Anika Manzoor, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2014-2015

Victoria Mariconti, US Fulbright Grant to Poland, 2015-2016

Christopher Markosian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2018-2019

Kara Marston, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2011-2012

Atdhe Matoshi, US Fulbright Grant to Kosovo, 2012-2013

Anahid Matossian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2018-2019

Elisaveta Mavrodieva, US Fulbright Grant to Belarus, 2019-2020

Kelly McCartney, US Fulbright Grant to Vietnam, 2011-2012

Leah McCloskey, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2012-2013

Patrick McCormick, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2017-2018 & 2018-2019

Roza Melkumyan, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2019-2020

Terra Michalowski, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2011-2012

Kevin J. Miller, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2016-2017

Sarah Miller Frazer, US Fulbright Grant to France, 2009-2010

Narineh Mirzaeian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2016-2017

Inna Mirzoyan, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2020-2021

Ani Misirian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2015-2016

Chandra Talpade Mohanty, US Fulbright Grant to Ireland, 2005-2006

Isabel Monaghan, US Fulbright Grant to Austria, 2018-2019

Samantha Monroe, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2017-2018

Sharon Moran, US Fulbright Grant to Poland, 1993-1994

Kevin Morris, US Fulbright Grant to North Macedonia, 2017-2018

Alfred G. Mueller II, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2005-2006

Arminé Nalbandian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2008-2009

Ara Nazarian, US Fulbright Grant to Switzerland, 2002-2003

Julia Nemy, US Fulbright Grant to Rwanda, 2018-2019

Amber N. Nickell, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2017-2018

Chizobam Nwagwu, US Fulbright Grant to Nigeria, 2018-2019

Christina Origel, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico, 2017-2018

Kathryn Ortega, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2018-2019

Magda Ostrov, US Fulbright Grant to Kyrgyzstan, 2017-2018

Serda Ozbenian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2014-2015

Kenneth Page, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Tamar Palandjian-Toufayan, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2005-2006

Victor Pambuccian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2018-2019

Emily Papazian, US Fulbright Grant to Spain, 2016-2017

Elya Papoyan, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2011-2012

Soojin Park, US Fulbright Grant to South Korea, 2019-2020

Angie Pati, US Fulbright Grant to South Africa, 2018-2019

Caroline Patterson, US Fulbright Grant to Russia, 2017-2018

Rebecca Pedersen, US Fulbright Grant to Georgia, 2019-2020

Allyson Pérez, US Fulbright Grant to Italy, 2017-2018

Taylor Pigram, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Erin Piñon, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2016-2017

Greg Raver-Lampman, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Sharon Raver-Lampman, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Vince Redhouse, US Fulbright Grant to Australia, 2015-2016

Christopher Reynolds, US Fulbright Grant to Colombia, 2018-2019

Chris Robinson, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2017-2018

Cassandra Romanowski, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2013-2015

Narine Sarvazyan, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Abigail Scripka, US Fulbright Grant to Lithuania, 2019-2020

Dr. Elyse Semerdjian, US Fulbright Grant to Syria, 1999-2000 and 2007-2008

Timothy Sensenig, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2016-2017

Marta Shakhazizian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Daniel Shapiro, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2020-2021

Shant Shekherdimian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2019-2020

Cameron A. Sheldon, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2013-2014

Madison Nicole Sindorf, US Fulbright Grant to Jordan, 2016-2017

Arman Smigielski, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2018-2019

Annisah Smith, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2018-2019

Jacqueline Sofia, US Fulbright Grant to Jordan, 2011-2012

Alex Starnes, US Fulbright Grant to Spain, 2016-2017

Nathan Stauffer, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2016-2017

Lara Steinike, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2016-2017

Jam Sulahry, US Fulbright Grant to Indonesia, 2017-2018

Madison Taylor, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2019-2020

Ava Tessitore, US Fulbright Grant to Austria, 2017-2018

Sarah Thompson, US Fulbright Grant to Argentina, 2006-2007

Benjamin Tien, US Fulbright Grant to Australia, 2015-2016

Hagop Toghramadjian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2017-2018

Matthew Torrence, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2019-2020

Peter Toumanoff, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2015-2016

Derek Townsend, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2015-2016

Steven Usitalo, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2011-2012

Kassian (Natasha) Mmabatho Vaubel, US Fulbright Grant to South Africa, 1997-1998

Alexander Voisine, US Fulbright Grant to Mexico, 2018-2020

Eleanor Vorys, US Fulbright Grant to Malaysia, 2016-2017

Susan S. Wadley, US Fulbright Grant to India, 1983-1984

Alec J. Walker, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2016-2017

Malkie Wall, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2017-2018

Dana Walrath, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2012-2013

Maria Warns, US Fulbright Grant to Russia, 2019-2020

Anna Warren, US Fulbright Grant to Senegal, 2018-2019

Raffi Joe Wartanian, US Fulbright Grant to Armenia, 2012-2013

Alison Wawrzynek, US Fulbright Grant to Germany, 2014-2015

Delaney Wehn, US Fulbright Grant to Spain, 2019-2020

Jessica Williams, US Fulbright Grant to Brazil, 2017-2018

Gerti Wilson, US Fulbright Grant to Kenya, 2018-2019

Sarah Wood, US Fulbright Grant to Ukraine, 2018-2019

Jared Yalung, US Fulbright Grant to Philippines, 2020-2021

Zachary Zimmermann, US Fulbright Grant to South Africa, 2012-2013

cc: David Hale, Undersecretary for Political Affairs

Philip T. Reeker, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs

Robert A. Destro, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor