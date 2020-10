Beyond Motherhood: Heroes & Heroines of the Motherland

It is with the heaviest of hearts and minds that we have taken a pause from our regular series to honor the heroic men and women in Artsakh and Armenia who have paid the ultimate price to secure our homeland, our freedom and our existence as a nation.

To the brothers, fathers, sons, sisters, mothers and daughters – may you rest in eternal peace.

For the loved ones they left behind, we express our deepest sympathies.

For the ones who are now tasked with caring for their families, we express our heartfelt condolences.

To the ones who continue to serve their country on the front line, we express our sincerest gratitude.

For the ones who mend our wounded heroes and heroines, we thank you.

For the ones who care for the elderly and children, both their own and in their communities, we applaud you.

For you all, we pledge to continue to fight alongside you to bring a peaceful and just resolution, one that dignifies your courage, your strength and the incredible losses you witness on a daily basis.

“Death is the same everywhere,

A man dies but once,

Blessed is the one who is martyred

For the freedom of his nation.”

#Յաղթելուենք

Arzumanyan Hasmik Smbati, born 1985

Vardanyan Lernik Aregi, born 1978

Minasyan George Lyovayi, born 1979

Khachtryan Hovik Lyovayi, born 1990

Mnatsakanyan Ashot Kolyayi, born 1979

Harutyunyan Agsen Andraniki, born 1997

Mardyan Arsen Gariki, born 1999

Galstyan Ruben Mnatsakani, born 2000

Torosyan Davit Mkhitari, born 2001

Philipposyan Taron Hrayri, born 2000

Grigoryan Mayis Makari, born 2001

Khlghatyan Garnik Edgari, born 2001

Sahagyan Erik Smbati, born 2001

Margaryan Karen Vahrami, born 2000

Ohanyan David Edwardi, born 2000

Barseghyan Vrezh Arseni, born 2001

Nersisyan Grenik Sasuni, born 2002

Khachatryan Yura Khoreni, born 1983

Grigoryan Nikolay Armeni, born 1984

Aghasaryan Hayk Yuriyi, born 2001

Achemyan Garik Arami, born 2002

Galoyan Marzpet Gorgiyi, born 2001

Abrahamyan Vardan Gurgeni, born 2001

Yaravyan Hrant Gori, born 2002

Apozyan Onik Hovhannesi, born 2000

Hovhannisyan Karen Areni, born 2002

Beglaryan Ashot Haykazi, born 2000

Gabrielyan Roma Erici, born 1979

Hayrapetyan Eduard Gurgeni, born 1988

Movsisyan Slavik Arthuri, born 1981

Mikhaelyan Levon Vazgeni, born 1998

Aghbalyan Suren Tigrani, born 2001

Goryan Azat Kareni, born 2000

Gasparyan Vahe Sashayi, born 2000

Sargsyan Armen Sargisi, born 2002

Simonyan Artashes Arami, born 2001

Harutyunyan Volodya Nareki, born 2001

Gorgyan Hakob Aghasi, born 2000

Badalyan Karen Davidi, born 2001

Grigoryan Avetik Hayki, born 2001

Martirosyan Grima Alexi, born 2001

Babayan Kamo Georgiyi, born 2001

Khachatryan Artur Armani, born 2001

Gharibyan Rubik Artashesi, born 1999

Hovakimyan Ashot Mheri, born 2000

Haykyan Mikael Nikolayi, born 1972

Poghosyan Lernik Armani, born 1992

Mikaelyan Vrezh Aghasiyi, born 1992

Mazmanyan Hmayak Smbati, born 1998

Keshishyan Karapet Harutyuni, born 1986

Marukyan Gagik Samveli, born 1998

Mirzoyan Haykaz Vaheyi, born 2000

Eliseev Oleg Hovhannesi, born 2001

Grigoryan Aram Samveli, born 2000

Ghaltakhchyan Armeni Ashoti, born 2001

Hovsepyan Karen Yuriyi, born 2000

Avanesyan Meyva Ashoti, born 2000

Amiryan Samvel Sargisi, born 1996

Hovsepyan Tigran Erici, born 2002

Sargsyan Samvel Nareki, born 2001

Grogyan Karen Zhorayi, born 2001

Sargsyan Sargis Armani, born 2001

Harutyunyan Norayr Samveli, born 2000

Chobanyan Zohrab Hovhannesi, born 2002

Hakobyan Meruzhan Tigrani, born 2000

Manucharyan Rashid Grigori, born 2002

Musayelyan Lavrenti Irinayi, born 1979

Melikyan Grisha Avagi, born 1978

Movsisyan Kevork Andraniki, born 1987

Sargsyan Ashot Vahagni, born 1975

Ispiryan Sergey Dimitry, born 1987

Danelin Valeri Mishayi, born 1987

Chitchyan Hayk Arthuri, born 1995

Zurabyan S. Vovayi, born 1998

Babayan Artak Kamoyi, born 2001

Hovsepyan Georgy Vachagani, born 1995

Khujoyan Arshaluys Sargsy, born 2001

Benjaminyan Sergey Arseni, born 1997

Soghomonyan Sipan Armani, born 2001

Ghukasyan Gorg Koryuni, born 2001

Galstyan Ishkhan Rustami, born 2002

Jilavyan Eric Furmani, born 2001

Aslyan David Tigrani, born 2001

Mkrtchyan Hovhannes Masisi, born 2001

Sahakyan Erik Vardani, born 1998

Panosyan Seryozha Hayrapeti, born 2002

Torosyan Manuk Sosiyi, born 2002

Madoyan Arsen Varuzhani, born. 1986

Galstyan Edgar Arthuri, born 2000

Simonyan Tigran Ashoti, born 2000

Ghazaryan Grigor Levoni, born 2001

Grigoryan Hrant Myasniki, born 1989

Mkrtchyan Henrik Sosiyi, born 1985

Muradyan Shavarsh Martuni, born 1996

Galstyan Arayik Sevaki, born 1986

Petrosyan Edward Manveli, born 1991

Gharibyan Tigran Hambardzumi, born 2000

Sadoyan Mekhak Aresti, born 2000

Abrahamyan Arshak Gagiki, born 1978

Hayrapetyan Karen Khachiki, born 1997

Galstyan Edgar Arthuri, born 1999

Baghdasaryan Khachik Kareni, born 1987

Hovhannisyan Vahram Geghami, born 1978

Khachatryan Vahram Tigrani, born 1988

Avanesyan Semyon Hrachyayi, born 1984

Stepanyan Grigor Vahrami, born 1994

Hovhannisyan Edgar Grishayi, born 1988

Minasyan Avetik Hamleti, born 1974

Chilingaryan Artsrun Rafiki, born 1985

Harutyunyan Arsen Samveli, born 2001

Voskanyan Lyova Gurgeni, born 1987

Chagharyan Narek Henriki, born 1991

Chobanyan Yura Vrezhi, born 2001

Manukyan Arsham Nelsoni, born 2001

Khachatryan Emil Bagrati, born 2002

Harutyunyan Honorary Vachagani, born 2001

Bakunts Vahe Vahagni, born 2001

Hovhannisyan Aghvan Tsolaki, born 2000

Harutyunyan Harutyun Sergeyi, born 1991

Azaryan Hrant Semyoni, born 1997

Sergoyan Koryun Mnatsakani, born 1979

Avetisyan Slavik Nikolayi, born 1980

Ghazaryan David Vaniki, born 1989

Gevorgyan Arshak Shaheni, born 1990

Mkrtchyan Vahe Armenaki, born 2001

Abrahamyan Seryozha Kareni, born 2001

Muradyan Arsen Andraniki, born 2001

David Vyacheslav Ivanyani, born 2001

Hovsepyan Karen Hamleti, born 2000

Najaryan Aram Armeni, born 1996

Movsisyan Vigen Khachaturi, born 2000

Torosyan Serob Andraniki, born 2001

Danielyan Grisha Armeni, born 2000

Alaverdyan Harut Manveli, born 2001

Hambardzumyan Davit Geghami, born 2001

Avetisyan David Hovhannesi, born 1987

Beglaryan Artashes Vagifi, born 1982

Bejanyan Robert Gurgeni, born 1975

Sahakyan Roman Sashiki, born 1986

Melkumyan Vigen Artushayi, born 1987

Asryan Arthur Armen, born 1999

Badalyan Vyacheslav Samveli, born 1998

Hovhannisyan Gagik Hovhannesi, born 2000

Palikyan Arkady Haykazi, born 2001

Bulghadaryan Arman Gagiki, born 2001

Sahakyan Hovik Artashesi, born 2001

Movsesyan Vigen George, born 1977

Yeghoyan Arsen Meruzhani, born 2001

Stepanyan Leon Hamlet, born 2001

Arakelyan Edgar Arayiki, born 2000

Arakelyan Vahe, born 2000

Mkrtchyan Saribek Hovhannesi, born 2000

Babayan Suren Harutyuni, born 2000

Mikikyan Gagik Smbati, born 2001

Logyan Artyom Edwardi, born 2001

Petrosyan Vache Ararati, born 1996

Hovhannisyan Karen Stepani, born 1997

Grigoryan Arsen Vrezhi, born 2001

Mkrtchyan Aram Mheri, born 2002

Gondyan Gor Hovsepi, born 2000

Galstyan Yerem Vanushi, born 1979

Yeranosyan Arthur Dereniki, born 1995

Arzumanyan David Vladimiri, born 1986

Martirosyan Albert Bareghami, born 1995

Sargsyan Garnik Vardani, born 1990

Malkhasyan Garnik Lerniki, born 1991

Khachatryan Derenik Khachiki, born 1996

Vardazaryan Ashot Yuriyi, born 1985

Gorodnich Eugene Agberi, born 1993

Hakobyan Taron Hakobi, born 1987

Abrahamyan Arshak Ararati, born 2002

Manukyan Maxim Hakobi, born 2002

Davoyan Eduard Arseni, born 2001

Khachatryan Albert Armeni, born 1994

Hakobyan Mush Mheri, born 1999

Aslanyan Van Armeni, born 2001

Stepanyan Alen Artushi, born 2001

Margaryan Edgar Hrachyayi, born 2000

Grigoryan Misha Meliki, born 2001

Ghulyan David Henzeli, born 2002

Ghazaryan Harutyun Aharoni, born 2001

Mkrtchyan Arman Kareni, born 2001

Galstyan Rustam Gagiki, born 2001

Galeyan Mkhitar Gariki, born 2000

Beglaryan Serzh Armeni, 2000

Hakobkekhvyan Hakob Sergeyi, born 2000

Harutyunyan Mihran Gagiki, born 2001

Muradkhanyan Grigor Varuzhani, born 2001

Yeganyan Mikael Ararati, born 2001

Chipley Gagik Ardeni, born 2002

Azatyan Arman Vigeni, born 2000

Bakhshiyan Kamo Sergeyi, born 1988

Karapetyan Gor Kareni, born 2001

Harutyunyan Armen Arshaki, born 2001

Manukyan Gor Vigeni, born 1991

Bagiyan George Alberti, born 1976

Movsisyan Slava Vladimiri, born 1978

Arakelyan Norayr Vladimiri, born 1960

Burnusuzyan Valentine Shavarshi, born 1985

Matevosyan Edgar Arthuri, born 1984

Vanesyan Garik Mishayi, born 1975

Davidyan Arthur Borisi, born 1989

Torosyan Hovhannes Yurayi, born 2002

Karapetyan Armen Ediki, born 2001

Petrosyan Erik Levoni, born 2001

Malkhasyan Rudik Arkadyi, born 1976

Osipyan Alexander Vladislavi, born 1985

Dashtoyan Liparit Ashoti, born 1997

Hovhannisyan Sasun Samveli, born 1977

Hanyan Nubar Andraniki, born 1998

Martirosyan Gevorg Karoyi, born 1996

Harutyunyan Artavazd Vardani, born 1997

Harutyunyan Manvel Sureni, born 1991

Poghosyan Gevorg Hoviki, born 1997

Sargsyan Peter Varazdati, born 1990

Hovsepyan Erik Vileni, born 2001

Yeghiazaryan Hayk Artiki, born 2000

Martirosyan Emil Sureni, born 2001

Sargsyan Sargis Armeni, born 2001

Davoyan Gagik Levoni, born 2000

Ghushunts Gegham Sarmeni, born

Mnatsakanyan Edmon Artaki, born 2001

Khachatryan Vahe Hranti, born 2000

Gharajyan Gor Hakobi, born 2000

Avetisyan Knyaz Gevorgi, born 2000

Vardanyan Hayk Oniki, born 2002

Vardanyan Gor Gurgeni, born 2002

Gasparyan Gor Gevorgi, born 2001

Abrahamyan Sevak Armeni, born 2001

Arzumanyan Ashot Solomoni, born 2001

Melkonyan Samvel Sayadi, born 2000

Gerasimyan Marat Hrachiki, born 2000

Hovhannisyan Simon Artaki, born 2000

Hakobyan Mkrtich Hakobi, born 1986

Khachatryan Garnik Husiki, born 1987

Hayrapetyan Garnik Henriki, born 1976

Hovhannisyan Yervand Artyomi, born 1986

Aghasyan Arthur Grigoryi, born 1997

Melikyan Hovhannes Musheghi, born 1994

Yengoyan Honorary Arami, born 1995

Azatyan Hrant Semyoni, born 1997

Vardanyan Narek Vardani, born 1993

Sanasaryan Shiraz Zoriki, born 1998

Avanesyan Shamo Nikolasi, born 1987

Grigoryan Karen Hrachyayi, born 2001

Hakhinyan Arthur Arkadyi, born 2001

Hambardzumyan David Michaeli, born 2001

Zakaryan David Ashoti, born 2000

Hambaryan David Mamikoni, born 2001

Badalyan Arthur Roberti, born 2001

Hayrapetyan Gegham Vardani, born 2000

Ayvazyan Tatul Kamoyi, born 2001

Vardanyan Hovhannes Hayki, born 2001

Muradyan Gevorg Ararati, born 2001

Melkonyan Tigran Vahani, born 2000

Khechoyan Arsen Kareni, born 2001

Chitchyan Marcel Rafaeli, born 2001

Azatyan Grisha Gagiki, born 2001

Kocharyan Vigen Hamleti, born 2001

Hambardzumyan Edgar Hovakimi, born 2000

Sargsyan Davit Araiki, born 2001

Zeynalyan Roma Artashi, born 2001

Gevorgyan Narek Arseni, born 2000

Mkrtumyan Tigran Muraziki, born 2001

Avetisyan Vrezh Geghami, born 2000

Asatryan Henrik Ashoti, born 2001

Kartashyan Gevorg Arthuri, born 2001

Manvelyan Ashot Samsoni, born 2000

Ghazaryan Armen Karapeti, born 2001

Avanesyan Arman Lenriki, born 2000

Baghdasaryan Vahe Hovhannesi, born 2000

Hmayakyan Arthur Arami, born 2000

Saroyan Hunan Galusti, born 2000

Zurabyan Mher Vladimiri, born 2001

Abrahamyan Mher Nveri, born 2001

Hovhannisyan Gagik Hovhannesi, born 2000

Hakobyan Gevorg Arthuri, born 1999

Azaryan Erik Avetiki, born 2000

Tumanyan Artyom Hayki, born 2001

Grigoryan Arthur Roberti, born 2001

Avetisyan Hrachik Hranti, born 2000

Azizyan Arsen Kareni, born 2000

Sahakyan Tigran Grigori, born 2002

Grigoryan Armen Arthuri, born 2001

Soghomonyan Melik Seyrani, born 2001

Boyajyan Gor Mheri, born 2002

Mkrtchyan Varazdat Artemi, born 2001

Mexakyan Hamlet Kareni, born 2002

Arakelyan Arame Sevadayi, born 2001

Khachatryan Ashot Torgomi, born 2001

Grigoryan Aghasyan Arseni, born 2000

Hayrapetyan Tigran Kareni, born 2000

Safaryan Gurgen Armani, born 2001

Margaryan Alen Levoni, born 1999

Bejanyan Samvel Boriki, born 1973

Gharibyan Vahe Leviki, born 1988

Hayrapetyan Armen Grigori, born 1987

Hambardzumyan Suren Bagrati, born 1992

Aghababyan Aghasi Artavazdi, born 1998