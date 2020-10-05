Armenian Jewelers Association of New York Heeds the Call, Raises $18,000 for Beirut Relief Efforts

The Armenian community of Lebanon, a pillar of the Armenian Diaspora, was devastated by the recent explosion at the port of Beirut. Hundreds of Armenian churches, schools, community centers, shops and residences throughout the Beirut area were destroyed, and thousands were damaged.

Armenians throughout the world – from Russia to Los Angeles – have responded. Millions of dollars have been collected or pledged for rebuilding efforts. The Armenian community in New York has and continues to do its part. The New York “Armen Garo” Gomideh, Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Mayr and Erebouni chapters, St. Sarkis Armenian Church, and St. Illuminators Armenian Cathedral have all raised substantial sums for Lebanon aid. The Armenian Jewelers Association of New York also heeded the call and many of its members and friends have donated generously. The list of donors includes: Crown Findings Co., Inc., Franck Muller USA, Inc., AR & AR Jewelry, Inc., The Armenian Jewelers Association East Coast USA, Inc., Dimoda, Elite Casting, Inc., Kaprielian Enterprises Inc., Sarkisian’s Jewelry Co Inc., Janian Designs LLC, Abrimian Bros Corp, B On Time Watches LLC, Bagh Designs LLC, Cobra Jewelry Inc., Oscar Platinum & Co., Simon Ardem, Metro Gold Jewelry Corp., Edgewater Jewelry Center LLC, Givelekian Ltd., YaTer LLC, Jova Inc., M K Jewelry, Ark Gem Inc., Vandian LLC, Mr. & Mrs. Esenyan, Mr. Abrimian and Ms. Amirian.

The Armenian Jewelers Association is a pan-Armenian professional trade association. Its purpose is to connect Armenian jewelers globally and help develop Armenia’s burgeoning jewelry industry. It serves as a platform for networking, exchange of ideas, fostering professional relationships, promoting trade, educational and career launching programs, conferences and relevant investment projects.