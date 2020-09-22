Follow the Smart Money’s Jon and Pete Najarian to Host ANCA Eastern Region’s 14th Annual Virtual Gala

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Jon and Pete Najarian, professional investors, trading experts, television market analysts, former football players, co-founders of Market Rebellion and authors of Follow the Smart Money will preside over the 14th annual Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region’s Virtual Gala on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 8 pm EDT on Facebook Live.

Community leaders and grassroots advocates throughout the Eastern Region will join the Najarians in celebrating the year’s accomplishments and honoring activists with both the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award and the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award for their integral role in advancing the Armenian American cause. The Eastern Region’s summer interns and the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program interns will also be recognized.

The Najarians, who are known for their ability to educate independent investors on trading tools and guidance, are a dynamic team. Together, they co-founded Najarian Advisors and Najarian Alternatives, companies that advise and/or trade for institutional investors as well as manage money for wealthy investors. Jon, who has been a professional trader for more than 37 years, and Pete, who has become one of the country’s top 100 traders, came together after working in their own respective fields.

“I love to see my fellow Armenians doing well. Whether that’s in the arts, business or like my dad, in the sciences,” said Jon Najarian. “On October 15th, we will celebrate accomplishments and honor activists for their roles in advancing the American Armenian cause. It will be a fabulous night, and I hope you share this invitation with your Armenian brothers and sisters and our supporters to make this a truly memorable event,” he continued.

Jon ‘DRJ’ Najarian, a former linebacker for the Chicago Bears, went from one contact sport to another—trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). He became a member of the CBOE, NYSE, CME and CBOT and worked as a floor trader for 25 years. In 1990, he founded Mercury Trading, a market-making firm at the CBOE, which he sold in 2004 to Citadel, one of the world’s largest hedge funds.



In 2005, he co-founded OptionMonster and Trade Monster, sold a majority stake to private equity firm General Atlantic Partners in 2014 and then sold the firm to E*TRADE two years later. Today, he is a host on CNBC, a professional investor, money manager, and stock and crypto markets analyst.

He’s also the brains behind HeatSeeker Technologies, a patented trading application and algorithm tool used to identify unusual activity in stock, options, futures and crypto markets. Jon publishes his market observations and trade recommendations on MarketRebellion.com, his subscription and education website.

Pete Najarian, also a former linebacker, played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings from 1986-1987, Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1988-1990 and for the WFL for the Sacramento Surge from 1991-1992.

He combined his passion for sports and finance and in 2007 became a full-time panel contributor for CNBC’s nightly show, Fast Money, and a contributor for sports and finance on the FOX, ABC, NBC and CBS networks. By 2010, he was a full-time contributor for CNBC’s The Halftime Report and a contributor for ESPN college football. From 2014-2016, he served as a sports and financial contributor for CNN; from 2016-2017, he was a post-game Vikings personality for Fox Sports 9.

Pete’s professional career is filled with many successes from becoming president of Mercury Trading; president of Class Action Security Services; co-founder of OptionMonster and Trade Monster; co-author of How We Trade Options, The 22 Rules of Investing and Follow the Smart Money. Alongside Jon, Pete is the co-founder of Najarian Family Wealth Management. He also serves as the president and treasurer of Goliath Group, president of TCB Productions and co-founder of Rebellion Partners with his brother Jon.

For more information about this year’s virtual gala email: ervirtual@anca.org