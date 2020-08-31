ANC of Merrimack Valley Connects with Congresswoman Lori Trahan During August Recess

From left to right: ANCA Government Relations Director Tereza Yerimyan, ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Tamar Gregorian, ANC of Merrimack Valley Member Armen Jeknavorian, ANC of Merrimack Valley Chair Ara Jeknavorian, Middlesex County West “Musa Ler” AYF Chapter Member Zaven Kouchakdjian, ANC of Merrimack Valley Mimi Parseghian, Representative Lori Trahan, ANC of Merrimack Valley Member Joe Dagdigian, and Trahan’s Legislative Assistant Jose Villalvazo

LOWELL, Mass. – Representatives from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Merrimack Valley (Massachusetts) met virtually via Zoom with Representative Lori Trahan (3rd-MA) and staff member Jose Villalvazo on August 25, 2020, to discuss the legislative priorities of concern for the Armenian-American community. Participating in the meeting were Merrimack Valley ANC members Ara Jeknavorian, Armen Jeknavorian, Mimi Parseghian and Joe Dagdigian; Middlesex County West “Musa Ler” AYF Chapter member Zaven Kouchakdjian along with ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Tamar Gregorian and ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan.

The virtual meeting covered a number of areas including an update on Azerbaijani aggression in Armenia, next year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the importance of establishing communication between the US and Artsakh with co-sponsorship of the US-Artsakh Travel and Communication Act (H.Res. 190) and the request to change the Library of Congress’ subject heading from “Armenian Massacres” to “Armenian Genocide,” following the bicameral passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

“Congresswoman Trahan was very attentive to the concerns expressed by our committee members and highly valued hearing directly from our committee members,” commented Merrimack Valley ANCA Chair Ara Jeknavorian. “Participation by Tamar and Tereza really helped to efficiently present key legislative issues,” he continued.

The group thanked Representative Trahan for her outstanding support during her freshman year in Congress. She has become a member of the Armenian Caucus, co-sponsored numerous US House resolutions concerning Armenia, Artsakh and recently aid to Beirut, has addressed Congress on the US recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and graciously presented the ANC Freedom Award to Congressman Jim McGovern at the 2019 ANCA Eastern Region Banquet.

ANCA-Eastern Region

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

