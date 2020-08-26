ANC of Michigan Meets with Representative Debbie Dingell

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Michigan had a virtual meeting with Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-12) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to discuss the legislative priorities of the Armenian American community of Michigan.

ANC of MI representatives, Dzovinar Hamakorzian, Georgi-Ann Oshagan, Hayg Oshagan and Greg Vartanian reconnected with Representative Dingell and discussed issues pertaining to the Armenian community in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District as well as ANCA policy priorities including the Pallone Amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA-H.R. 6395), US Aid to Artsakh, H.Res 190 US- Artsakh Travel and Communication Resolution, H. Res 452 that supports US-Armenia’s strategic partnership, and the change of the subject heading of the “Armenian massacres” label to “Armenian Genocide” at the Library of Congress. The activists also discussed the latest developments following the explosion in Beirut and the dire situation of the Lebanese-Armenian community. The Congresswoman assured the ANC of MI representatives that securing humanitarian aid to Lebanon is one of her priorities. At the end of the meeting, the Congresswoman affirmed her commitment to the Armenian community by agreeing to join the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

“The ANC of Michigan has been working with Rep. Dingell’s office for some months to encourage her membership in the Armenian Issues Caucus. We were very happy to have her confirm for us during our meeting that she would join. I am glad to be represented by a member of Congress who respects the issues that matter to me as an Armenian-American and is willing to vote and otherwise act accordingly,” said ANC of MI member Georgi-Ann Oshagan.

“It was an honor to speak with Rep. Dingell,” added ANC board member and MI-12 constituent Greg Vartanian, “The Armenian community in her district is in good hands. The Congresswoman assured ANC of MI that she will be supportive of issues and policies important to our community and I would like to thank her for her continuous support.”