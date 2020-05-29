AYF Leader Kenar Charchaflian Named Camp Haiastan Director

FRANKLIN, Mass.—The AYF Camp Haiastan Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Kenar Charchaflian as its new Executive Director. Ms. Charchaflian is a 2014 graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and lives in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“I understand the importance and the challenge I have accepted with this role, and I am beyond grateful for the opportunity the board has given to me,” said Charchaflian.

The Board selected Charchaflian after careful review following the resignation of David Hamparian, who served as Camp Haiastan’s Executive Director for seven years.

“While we are sorry to see Dave leave, the Board of Directors has confidence in Kenar leading the Camp into the future,” stated Michael Guzelian, Camp Board Chairman. “Dave Hamparian took the Camp to a new level of finances, facilities and campership. He certainly made the Camp better than it was. We believe that Kenar will continue that growth.”

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 camping season brought on by COVID-19, Charchaflian’s initial and immediate focus will be planning and coordinating, along with the Summer Camp Directors, an alternative summer program to keep our youth entertained, involved, educated and socially engaged with their fellow campers and friends who are dispersed throughout the Eastern United States.

In addition to her professional background in kinesiology, Charchaflian has been a member of the Central Executive of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) for five years. For the past two years, she has been serving as the Chairperson, leading 900 members in their educational, social, cultural and athletic activities.

In 2018 she served as Camp Javakhk’s Summer Director. The camp, located in the Republic of Georgia, serves Armenian children from that region. The staff is composed of young Armenian-Americans who volunteer as counselors. In 2017, Charchaflian was the Summer Director of the AYF Internship Program in Yerevan, Armenia.

In addition to fundraising and recruitment activities within our communities, the Board intends to utilize Charchaflian’s extensive experience in social media marketing to reach campers and staff, especially those who live in isolated areas or emerging communities.

The Board strongly believes that Charchaflian will lead the Camp in its evaluation and revision of its programs and all activities to respond to the evolving needs of children and requirements of parents.

Camp Haiastan, located on Uncas Pond in Franklin, Massachusetts, was established in 1951 not only to provide a healthy and safe summer experience to Armenian-American youth, but also to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships.