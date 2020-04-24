Congresswoman Katherine Clark (MA-5) on the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

“As we mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we must both recognize this dark time in our world’s history and renew our commitment to never let atrocities of this magnitude happen again. These crimes against humanity must be spoken about truthfully and not be forgotten if we are to heal and learn from history.

“Over the past 105 years, we have seen the resilience of the Armenian people in Armenia and its diaspora around the world. My district is home to Watertown, Massachusetts, which boasts an amazingly strong and vibrant Armenian community. I have had the privilege of getting to know many of them, and their strength as a community is an example to all of us.

“The Armenian Genocide is not an opinion. Its facts are undisputed, and the legacy of this violent chapter in our world’s history must be recognized. With an estimated 1.5 million Armenians massacred, this is one of the most horrific acts of violence in recorded history. The world must not look away from this truth, but rather confront it head on and condemn any efforts to erase it from our collective memory.

“I was proud to vote to recognize the Armenian Genocide last year in the House of Representatives, and I commend my Senate colleagues for doing the same. It was long overdue. The White House needs to follow our lead immediately and make it the official policy of the United States government to speak honestly about the Armenian Genocide. Our country cannot remain complicit and allow geopolitics to shroud our world’s history any longer. I will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armenian people to fight for truth, justice, and the official recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”