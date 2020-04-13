From Our Home to Yours: Pogossian/Manouelian Family to Live-Stream Charity Concert

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—In commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, the Pogossian/Manouelian family will perform a live-streamed charity concert on April 23rd, 7:00 PM PDT (10:00 PM EDT).

Honoring the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the Pogossian/Manouelian family, UCLA professor of violin and director of the UCLA Armenian Music Program Movses Pogossian, LA Philharmonic violinist Varty Manouelian, and their children cellist Edvard Pogossian, violist Cara Pogossian and clarinetist Anoush Pogossian—will perform music by Komitas and Mozart, along with world premieres of new works for clarinet quintet written specifically for this occasion by Ian Krouse, Artashes Kartalyan and Aida Shirazi.

The concert which aims to bring solace and unity during this time of distress and distancing will be streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The audience is invited to make voluntary contributions which will benefit:

Music For Food (in support of food services of the Midnight Mission, Skid Row, Los Angeles) – Donate here

COVID-19 Campaign in support of free-lance musicians, by Gabriela Lena Frank’s Creative Academy of Music – Donate here

UCLA Armenian Music Program – Donate Here

Lark Musical Society/Dilijan Chamber Music Series, Glendale, CA – Donate here