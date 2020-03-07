Armenian Americans Gather in Support of Rep. Krishnamoorthi

By Armenian National Committee of Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. – Armenian Americans from across Chicago gathered on Sunday, February 16, 2020 to express their support for Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi in his upcoming primary election campaign for Illinois’ eighth Congressional district. The event was organized by a group representing a broad spectrum of the greater Chicago Armenian community.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi, who is in a three-way race in Illiois’ Democratic primary election to be held on March 17, 2020, has been a strong supporter of Armenian American issues during his two terms representing the eighth Congressional district and has been a fixture at the annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration organized by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Illinois.

“Congressman Krishnamoorthi has been outspoken in his support for Genocide affirmation, aid to Armenia and Artsakh, and other issues of concern for the Armenian American community,” stated ANC of Illinois Representative Greg Bedian, introducing Rep. Krishnamoorthi at the event. Bedian noted Rep. Krishnamoorthi’s interview on Armenia’s H1 television channel, which aired the day before. The interview occurred after the Congressman’s participation in the the Capitol Hill commemoration earlier in the week marking the 30th anniversary of the Baku pogroms.

Lisa Esayan, past President of the Armenian Bar Association and former colleague of the Congressman, offered her own personal recollections of working with Rep. Krishnamoorthi at a prominent law firm prior to his election to Congress.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi then addressed the gathering, thanking the Armenian American community for its support. Drawing parallels with Armenian Americans, he touched on his own immigrant experience, noting that his family’s story was similar to that of so many others who came to America seeking a better life. He also talked about combating injustice and mentioned with pride that both the House and the Senate had finally and overwhelmingly passed the Armenian Genocide resolution. He then discussed direct flights between the US and Armenia, Armenia’s economic progress and Artsakh. A short question and answer period closed out the event.

“We are grateful to have the support of such a dynamic figure who is so knowledgeable about our issues in the House of Representatives,” concluded Bedian. “We look forward to working with Congressman Krishnamoorthi on a wide spectrum of issues going forward.”