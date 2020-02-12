Local Sunday Schools Present “Lightlab” Workshop

The Sunday School superintendents of Boston’s five Armenian churches—Armenian Memorial Church (Watertown), St. James Armenian Apostolic Church (Watertown), St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church (Watertown), First Armenian Church (Belmont), Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church (Cambridge) have united for the youth to offer an engaging science-based Christian workshop: “Lightlab: Are You in His Light?” They have been motivated by Psalm 133:1, “How good and pleasant it is when brothers (and sisters) live together in unity!”

This workshop will be presented by Suzanne Shera, the author of Lightlab of Philadelphia, PA. Suzanne is a scientist and math and science teacher with degrees in Physics and Optical Engineering. Suzanne will be teaching children the correlation between science and faith. The program will include worship, hands-on science discovery and Biblical lessons. The lessons will center on the nature of light to help young people get to know Jesus as the Light of the world. Attendees will be creating a color wheel to discover how God gave people different gifts, which we are called to bring together to serve Him in the church and community.

Students will also have the opportunity to hear about the Christian faith and the life of physicist and scientists like Michael Faraday who said, “The book of nature, which we have to read, is written by the finger of God”; and James Maxwell who said, “I think men of science as well as other men need to learn from Christ, and I think Christians whose minds are scientific are bound to study science that their view of the glory of God may be as extensive as their being is capable.”

“Lightlab” will take place on Sunday, March 8, 10:15 am – 12:15 pm, at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, (145 Brattle St., Cambridge) in the Charles and Nevart Talanian Cultural Hall. The event is open to all students in grades 2 to 8. RSVP by March 1 with one of the participating Sunday School superintendents.

We encourage parents and grandparents of the Armenian community to seize this opportunity and encourage their children and their friends to attend this unique science and faith workshop to further build faith and fellowship with students from other churches, as one Armenian Christian community.