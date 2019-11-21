ARS Watertown Leola Sassouni Chapter Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On November 10th, members of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Watertown Leola Sassouni Chapter hosted their annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC).

Reverend Archpriest Antranig Baljian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church blessed the meal prepared by the members, which included turkey, shredded beef, stewed string beans, rice, sweet potatoes, salad and homemade cranberry sauce.

In her opening remarks, Narineh Abrimian spoke about the history of the ARS and its numerous charitable endeavors around the globe. Then, ARS Central Executive board member Mayda Melkonian and ARS Regional board member Johanna Chilingirian honored Zabel Melkonian for more than 40 years of service to the ARS.

Nairi Gazarian introduced the afternoon’s entertainment—esteemed opera singers Victoria Avetisyan and Yeghishe Manucharyan, who performed a selection of Armenian classical works from their repertoire. They were even joined on-stage by their son Armen for Komitas’ “Chinar Es.” Local vocalist and a student of Avetisyan, Meghri Dervartanian was also invited to perform “Hayastan” by A. Smbatyan with the husband and wife duo.

The annual fundraising event, which also included a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, supports the ARS Leola Sassouni Chapter in its non-profit, humanitarian work.