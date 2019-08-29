Providence “Varantian” Chapter Hosts Annual Olympics Pep Rally

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Providence Varantian AYF Chapter held its annual pep rally with a packed room full of current AYF juniors, seniors and alumni. Thursday’s event started with a meal provided by the chapter for its guests. During the meal the chapter presented a PowerPoint slideshow presentation, showcasing the athletes going to Olympics on Labor Day weekend.

Nineteen athletes from the chapter are attending, three of which are first time juniors; all are participating in three events. After the presentation, current members and alumni members spoke on the current state of the chapter and shared some past Olympic memories. The chapter’s participation has been growing over the past three years. Momentum is moving in the right direction for this chapter.

With aims of keeping Providence proud, the chapter will head to Chicago this weekend to try their best, be respectful and have fun.

