Providence “Varantian” Chapter Hosts Annual Olympics Pep Rally

August 29, 2019 at 4:20 pm Community News, Community, Youth 0

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Providence Varantian AYF Chapter held its annual pep rally with a packed room full of current AYF juniors, seniors and alumni. Thursday’s event started with a meal provided by the chapter for its guests. During the meal the chapter presented a PowerPoint slideshow presentation, showcasing the athletes going to Olympics on Labor Day weekend.

Nineteen athletes from the chapter are attending, three of which are first time juniors; all are participating in three events. After the presentation, current members and alumni members spoke on the current state of the chapter and shared some past Olympic memories. The chapter’s participation has been growing over the past three years. Momentum is moving in the right direction for this chapter. 

With aims of keeping Providence proud, the chapter will head to Chicago this weekend to try their best, be respectful and have fun.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*