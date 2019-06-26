Comedy Night Raises $20,000 for Armenian Cultural Center

Last month, the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point hosted a comedy night with comedians Lenny Clarke and Friends to support the Family Life and Culture Center at the church.

The new church and cultural center are the result of a merger between two local churches in the Merrimack Valley, Holy Cross Apostolic Church of Lawrence and St. Gregory’s Apostolic Church of Haverhill, creating a new unified church named The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point. Parishioners of both churches represent the unification of two Merrimack Valley church communities which have worked tirelessly over the past 20 years to acquire land and construct a new Family Life and Cultural Center and Sanctuary.

Many community members had been asking for a non-traditional event that would appeal to family and friends who are not part of the community. The committee thought laughter would be a great start. Over 250 people attended this event called “Just Laugh.”

Clarke has been a longtime supporter of the Armenian community. He and his friends—all Massachusetts natives—were respectful of the church environment; their material reflected the humors of everyday life, while respecting and understanding various cultures. Comedian and magician Johnny Pizzi also served as master of ceremonies. Kelly MacFarland’s stand-up routine highlighted her life experiences in a unique and playful way. Clarke was the headliner and the crowd rolling in the aisles.