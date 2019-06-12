Armenian Diaspora Opinion Survey Results Published

LONDON—The Armenian Diaspora Survey (ADS) published the results of a first ever survey, which provides a snapshot of the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the Armenian world in the 21st century.

The 150-page Armenian Diaspora Opinion, Pilot Project 2018 includes six thematic chapters—on identity, language and culture, religion, community, politics and relations with Armenia—and the full results of the pilot survey conducted in May and June 2018 in Boston, Cairo, Marseille and Pasadena. There are sections on research methodology, profiles of the communities in the four cities and the entire questionnaire. Published by the Armenian Institute in London, the report is available to the public (downloadable for free).

“The primary aim of this research project, which is led by a team of academics, researchers and experts, is to provide evidence-based understanding of the multilayered and diverse aspects of Armenian Diasporan life,” said Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian, a scholar at University of Oxford, who directs the project.

“The knowledge gained and the full survey responses presented in this new publication could be useful to institutional and community leaders in the Diaspora and policy-makers in Armenia,” explained Dr. Tchilingirian, “especially, when they are taking decisions about priorities, projects and services in the communities.”

The Armenian Diaspora Survey (ADS) is funded by the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and carried out under the auspices of the Armenian Institute in London.

“We are pleased to see the publication of this report on the multi-country systematic survey of the Diaspora,” said Dr. Razmik Panossian, Director of Gulbenkian Foundation’s Armenian Communities Department. “The need for evidence-based understanding of Armenians around the world,” he continued, “is essential not only to comprehend current realities, but also to plan for the future.”

The full report is available on the ADS website and could be downloaded for free: https://www.armeniandiasporasurvey.com/2018