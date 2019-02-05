Event: Third Annual Hye Hearts Dance Set for March 2 in Hartford

The third annual Hye Hearts Dance is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019, this year at a new location – the Holiday Inn Hartford, 100 East River Drive, East Hartford, CT.

This year’s event is hosted by the Tri-City Armenian Cultural Committee, consisting of the Armenian churches of Greater Hartford and Western Massachusetts – St. George of Hartford, CT, St. Gregory of Indian Orchard, MA, Holy Resurrection of New Britain, CT, St. Mark of Springfield, MA, and St. Stephen of New Britain. Hundreds of Armenians have attended the past two years, dancing nonstop to the sounds of both a live Armenian band and a DJ. The band will feature Harry Bedrossian on oud and vocals, Leon Janikian on clarinet, Kevin Magarian on guitar, and Charlie Dermenjian on dumbeg, and DJ Gena will play international music.

The goal of the dance committee is to ensure that Armenian cultural traditions will continue into the future. The committee believes that keeping traditions alive is important so that we teach the next generation about our shared past.

The Hye Hearts Dance, which has traditionally taken place in February around the time of Valentine’s Day, is also named in honor of Saint Sarkis, the beloved Armenian Patron Saint of love and youth. According to tradition, on the eve of the feast of Saint Sarkis, young people eat salty biscuits and refrain from drinking water, so as to induce the appearance of their future bride or bridegroom in their dreams, bringing them water. Named Saint Sarkis Aghablit, this sweet pastry is widely eaten in Armenian communities to symbolize the blessings brought by the Saint.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for students and seniors 80+ until February 15. After February 15, tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for students and seniors. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online. Checks can also be made payable to TCCC and mailed to event treasurer Gary Hovhanessian at 81 Cope Farms Road, Farmington, CT 06032. Reservations of tables of 10 may be reserved.

Mezze and desserts will be provided, and there will be a full cash bar. There will also be a raffle featuring a variety of exciting prizes donated by hosting parishes and local businesses. A special room rate of $89 is available at the Holiday Inn Hartford for March 2. To reserve a room, call (860) 528-9703 and mention “Hye Hearts Dance.”

For questions about the dance, contact David Jermakian at (413) 727-2586 or davidjermakian@gmail.com.

