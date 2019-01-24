33rd ARF World Congress Elects New Bureau

STEPANAKERT—On January 24, 2019 the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) 33rd World Congress, which convened on January 16 in the Artsakh capital, concluded its activities.

After diligently addressing its agenda, the World Congress elected a Bureau—the highest governing body of the organization.

In its plenary session, the ARF Bureau elected Hagop Der-Khachadourian as its chairman.

Other 12 members of the ARF Bureau are:

Armen Rustamyan: President

Viken Baghoumian

Aram Kaloustian

Viken Yacoubian

Hagop Khatcherian

Arsen Hampartsoumyan

Giro Manoyan

Benjamin Bechakjian

Spartak Seyranyan

Raffi Donabedian

Hovsep Der-Kevorkian

Mourad Papazian

ARF Bureau Public Information Office

Stepanakert, Artsakh

January 24, 2019