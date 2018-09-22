Armenian Students Association’s Annual Poetry Competition Accepting Submissions

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The Armenian Students Association (ASA) has announced its 8th annual poetry competition, in memory of Arthur Halvajian, a trustee who led its Board in sponsoring the first competition. As in past years, ASA is partnering with the Armenian Poetry Project, a research and documentation site for 19th to 21st century Armenian poems and related topics led by poet Lola Koundakjian. Currently containing over three-thousand poems, it celebrated its 12th anniversary in April.

All individuals of Armenian descent, residing in the United States and Canada are invited to submit one work, not exceeding 50 lines, in English or Armenian for the competition. Poems must be original, unpublished and not accepted for publication. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1, 2018. Winners will be announced by the jury in December 2018. Entries should be e-mailed by November 1, 2018 to ArmenianPoetryProject@gmail.com with the subject heading “Halvajian ASA/APP Poetry competition.”

Each poem should include the author’s full name, age, home address/telephone number, and, for students, school name and sponsoring teacher’s telephone number. The competition groups submissions into three categories; students (ages 12-17), college age (ages 18-22), and adult (ages 23 and older). A top prize will be awarded for each of the categories in the amounts of US $75 (students), $125 (college age), and $300 (adult).