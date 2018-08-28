YEREVAN—German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Armenia on Aug. 23 for her first ever official visit. Upon arrival, Merkel visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, Tsitsernakaberd.

“We understand what atrocities were committed against countless Armenians,” Merkel said after laying a wreath at the memorial. “This suffering should not and will not be forgotten.”

In June 2016, the German parliament passed a resolution recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as genocide. It also acknowledged that Germany, a military ally of Ottoman Turkey, was complicit in the killings.

After meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, Merkel highlighted “Armenia is a good example of how one can simultaneously cooperate with Russia and the European Union. Our relations are very good but can deepen further.”

Pashinian said that just like the former Armenian government his administration is committed to stepping up cooperation with the EU while remaining part of the Russian-led alliances and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in particular. The Armenian foreign policy strategy is “totally understandable” to Berlin, he said.

At his meeting with Merkel, Pashinian was reported to renew his calls for the EU to reward the new Armenian government’s ambitious reform agenda and anti-corruption efforts with greater financial assistance. Earlier this summer he criticized the EU for not rushing to do that.

