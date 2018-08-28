ARS Eastern USA Holds 98th Convention

The Convention delegates once again expressed their appreciation for all of the benefactors who have throughout the years been major supporters of the organization. The funds received along with the monies that comes from the local chapters allows the ARS EUSA to continue its mission of serving the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people, here in the United States as well as in the homeland.

After reviewing the past year’s work, the delegates focus on short term and long term initiatives. Many plans were initiated some focused on internal issues and others on expanding programs.

On an organizational level, it was decided to expand the social media presence of the organization not only on a regional level but also on a chapter one. Also discussed were integrating new meet-up methods and updating the types of activities. The importance of the establishment of Chapter historians who can gather archives and chronicle the chapters’ history was stressed.

The status of our elderly who are living alone was another focus of the Convention discussion. After an exchange of experiences and events, the delegates reaffirmed their commitment to assist the elderly in our communities in a number of ways, including visits, providing transportation and escorting them to special events and meetings.

In relation to efforts in Armenia, the Convention expressed its desire to explore ways and means to develop and underwrite a health and wellness education to be disseminated through the Mother and Child Clinic in Akhourian. The programs will focus on women and children issues, psychological/ emotional support, medical intervention and family education.

A recommendation was made to begin investigating the feasibility of fundraising to sponsor athletic activities and a field for the Nigol Aghpalian School in Akhourian which was built by the ARS EUSA after the 1988 Earthquake.

A lengthy debate took place regarding the state of Armenian schools. It was agreed that it has become a challenge in today’s busy world to have children and parents commit to spending a few hours a week learning the Armenian language. Various suggestions were made to improve curriculum as well as teaching methods.

In addition to the business sessions, the delegates were hosted to a number of social activities organized by the Florida Chapter. These activities not only gave delegates a pause from the meetings but also an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

The meeting concluded with the elections. Ungh.Talin Daghlian, outgoing Chairperson, and Ungh. Sonia Bezdikian, outgoing Advisor, were widely applauded for their efforts during the past 4 years for their service on the ARS Regional Board. In particular, Ungh. Daghlian for her leadership and Ungh. Sonia for her outstanding fundraising ability on behalf of the organization.

Ungh. Sandra Vartanian (NY Erebouni) and Ungh. Johanna Chilingirian (Cambridge Shushi) were reelected for another 2 –year term. Newly elected to serve a 2-year term were Ungh. Heather Krafian (Cambridge Shushi) and Ungh. Maral Nakashian (Washington Satenig). They will join Ungh. Ani Attar (Detroit, Tsolig), MaryAnne Bonjuklian (NJ Bergen County), Silva Sagherian (Detroit Tsolig) who are still serving their terms. Elected as Alternates were Ungh. Helena Bardakjian (Detroit Zabel) and Ungh. Mary Andonian (Florida Sosseh).