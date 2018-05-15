A new book entitled Transition Economies: Transformation, Development, and Society in Eastern Europe and the Former Soviet Union has recently been published by Routledge, an imprint of Taylor & Francis, a leading academic publisher globally.

Written in a style and format accessible to experts and non-specialists alike, this interdisciplinary study offers a comprehensive analysis of the economic history of the post-socialist economies of Central and Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. Structured around ten logically interconnected chapters and drawing on a wide range of literature, this book explores the continuous economic and social transformation of the post-socialist world.

The book comes to an intriguing conclusion stating that while prosperous future may be the ultimate goal for each country involved, the past remains challenging to accept.

From a research perspective, the book’s exploration is driven by three pivots of competitive economic structure, institutional change, and social welfare. In more applied terms, the book offers background analysis of the emergence of the socialist economic model; adaptations of the model across Eastern Europe and elsewhere; critical review of the 1990s market transition reforms; post-2008 crisis development; and the social and economic diversity in the region today. Emphasizing country specifics, the book also considers the urgent problems of human transition, poverty, inequality, and labor migration.

Transition Economies will be an interesting reading for all working on and interested in the problems of comparative economics, economic development, economic history, international political economy, and more specific regional studies.

The book has received early praise from a number of distinguished reviewers. Gerard Roland, Professor of Economics at the University of California, Berkeley has said: “This comprehensive analysis of transition processes is a welcome addition to the transition literature. It is rich in historical analysis and presents a sobering and factually rich presentation of the diverse evolutions in Central and Eastern Europe. A must-read for all those interested in transition and countries of the region.”

The author of Transition Economies is Dr. Aleksandr V. Gevorkyan. Dr. Gevorkyan is Assistant Professor of Economics at the Department of Economics and Finance of the Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John’s University. He is also a Senior Research Fellow at the Vincentian Centre for Church and Society, a Research Fellow at the Center for Global Business Stewardship, and a Board Member at the Armenian Economic Association. Dr. Gevorkyan serves as ad-hoc Economics Subject Matter Expert for the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See To the United Nations. His research covers themes in open economy macroeconomics, economic development, international financial economics, and post-socialist transition economics. For additional information on Dr. Gevorkyan’s publications see his website.

For those interested in purchasing Transition Economies, there is a 20 percent discount available. Enter the code FLR40 at checkout. The book is also available on Amazon. For more details, or to request a copy for review, please contact Lisa Lavelle at lisa.lavelle@tandf.co.uk.