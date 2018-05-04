ATP’s Aram and Maral Care for the Environment—Not Just on Earth Day!

The following comic strip was prepared by illustrator Alik Arzoumanian for the Armenia Tree Project (ATP) and the Armenian Weekly.
Related Articles
Toward a New Ethic
Sustainable Development and Armenia’s Environment “The moral argument is that we have a duty to preserve irreplaceable gifts of creation, whereas we have no comparable duty toward transient commercial goods. The economic argument is that […]
New Columnist to Dwell on ‘Scattered Beads’
Starting this week, Lalai Manjikian will write a monthly column for the Armenian Weekly. Manjikian is a Ph.D. candidate in communication studies at McGill University. She is the author of Collective Memory and Home in […]
‘Evil Quartet’ Highlights Threats to Biodiversity in Armenia
YEREVAN–Vem Media Arts of Yerevan recently completed the 10th in a series of 11 films about environmental issues in the Republic of Armenia. Its latest film, “Evil Quartet,” is about the threats to biodiversity. The […]
Be the first to comment