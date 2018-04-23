ARF Eastern U.S. Issues Statement on Sarkisian’s Resignation; Welcomes Peaceful Resolution to Crisis

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—Below is a statement published by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee of Eastern United States on April 23.

The ARF Central Committee of the Eastern U.S. welcomes the news that the political crisis in Armenia has come to a peaceful resolution. After almost two weeks of peaceful mass protests calling for Prime Minister Serge Sarkisian to resign, Sarkisian heeded the people’s will and stepped down. This process was fraught with risk. However, the protesters were unwavering in their approach of non-violent civil disobedience, serving as an inspiration to us all. This series of events has demonstrated to the world that, unlike its neighbors, Armenia’s democratic roots run deep.

As it did 30 years ago, once again popular protests have led to a pivotal advancement in the march toward true democracy for the Armenian people. Government policies since that time led to a population crisis that fortunately has not dampened the resolve of the people, and the role played by the young generation this week can only strengthen the lasting impact of this reality.

The ARF has been and remains committed to the work required for a democratic Armenia. Once the euphoria of the moment subsides, the Armenian nation will need to set about the hard work of bringing about the changes necessary to address the issues that drove our people into the streets—eliminating political corruption and the oligarchies, tackling poverty and the disparity of wealth, emigration and other socio-economic issues. A new leadership must come forth, with new approaches and ideas.

We must ensure that all segments of our nation—the rich and the poor, the young and the old, the villagers and the city dwellers, those that live within and without the boundaries of our homeland—are enlisted to participate in shaping a brighter future for Armenia. And we must be ever vigilant that the hard fought victories of our people not be again squandered for the benefit of the few.