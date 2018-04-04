Obituary: Lydia Bahlavouni

Bahlavouni, Lydia, born on Feb. 24, 1930 in Tabriz, Iran, passed away on March 9. She was the daughter of the late Dzerouni and Shoushanik Aghamalian. She graduated from Tabriz High School and went on to receive her Associate degree in Business Administration.

Her eyes always gleamed when she reminisced about her early days. She always fondly recalled her childhood and family stories, her time with Artoush her brother, her friends, and their Russian and Persian neighbors.

She met her husband Norair in Tabriz and subsequently moved to Tehran at the age of 28 to get married and start her family and career.

She retired from the US Embassy in Tehran where she worked at the Finance Department for more than 20 years. In 1979, following the Iranian revolution, Lydia and Norair moved to Boston to join their children who were attending university there. Subsequently, they moved to Washington, D.C. where they both continued working and remained there for the rest of their lives.

Lydia was active in and devoted to the Armenian community since her early days in Tabriz. She was one of the key members of the Sasountsi Davit Cultural and Athletic Organization in Tabriz. Served on the Executive Committee of Hye-Gin Organization in Tehran, and was a member of the Boston and Washington D.C. Chapters of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS).

Lydia is survived by her daughter Seda, son Armen, daughter-in-law Silva, two grandchildren Alina and Alex; brother Haroutioun and wife Hilda Aghamalian and sister-in-law Roubina Baghdasarian and five nieces Shakeh, Teny, Alenoush, Shakeh and Biayna and their respective families.

Bahlavouni’s funeral service took place on March 19, at the St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Watertown. Her 40 Day Memorial Services “Karasounk”, will take place on April 15, at the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, 4906 Flint Drive, Bethesda, Md.