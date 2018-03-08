Tellalian Presents the History of Boston’s Armenian Heritage Park in Watervliet, N.Y.

WATERVLIET, N.Y.—More than 125 people gathered in the Gdanian Auditorium at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, in Watervliet, N.Y., on Feb. 25, to hear architect Donald Tellalian give a presentation on how the Boston Armenian Heritage Park was built in Boston.

Davros Lodge and Shakeh Otyag of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan of Watervliet sponsored the event, and it was attended by a number of dignitaries, including Grand District Representatives, Past Commander Thomas Dabakian and Mrs. Patricia Buttero, along with N.Y. Congressman Paul D. Tonko, Rensselaer County Executive, Hon. Steven F. McLaughlin, and representatives from the local Armenian churches and outlying ethnic communities.

In addition to Tellalian’s informative and inspiring PowerPoint presentation, the program featured musical selections by acting Commander Rafi Topalian, and songs and recitations by the Armenian School Students, directed by Dr. Ara Kayayan. The special Lenten meal was prepared by Mr. Bill Nevins, assisted by Knights and Daughters of local Lodges.

Grand Commander Dr. Gary Zamanigian and Grand Matron Diana Tookmanian were represented by the New England District Grand Representatives Past Commander Thomas Dabakian and Past Matron Patricia Bagdigian Buttero.

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based in the United States with 25 local chapters, which support Armenian causes around the world.

For more information about the Knights of Vartan, visit kofv.org.