Artsakh Army Quells Azerbaijani Infiltration Attempt at Line of Contact

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Members of Artsakh’s Armed Forces detected and prevented an Azerbaijani infiltration attempt at a military outpost in the southeastern direction of the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, near Kuropatkino village on Thursday morning.

According to a press statement published by the Artsakh Defense Ministry (MoD), the Azerbaijani Army’s intelligence-gathering diversion forces suffered casualties in its 2 a.m. infiltration attempt. No further details have been released by the MoD at this time.

According to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan, provocations such as this latest incident are Azerbaijan’s attempt to take the international community’s focus away from its domestic abuses of humans rights. “Baku tries to compensate its failures in diplomacy and on the international arena, deviate the attention from abuse of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan, by staging provocations on the LoC,” Balayan said in a tweet.