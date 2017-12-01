‘Flaming Pit’ Restaurant in Watertown to Reopen Next Week after Overnight Fire

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—Last night, at around 8 p.m., a fire broke out at a new Armenian restaurant on Arsenal Street in Watertown, Mass.

The Flaming Pit restaurant opened on Oct. 24.

According to owner Tigran Yesayan, the damage was not severe. “We don’t know exactly what caused the fire yet, because I haven’t gotten the report from the fire department,” Yesayan told the Armenian Weekly, “but it happened in the chimney.”

The restaurant will be opening its doors again to customers next week after the damage, which is insured, has been repaired. “We don’t want our customers to wait longer than we need to. We have a lot of calls coming in, a lot of people stopping by, and we have to tell them to come back later,” explained Yesayan.

Yesayan opened the business just a month ago. “I used to work in a restaurant long time ago when I just moved to the U.S., and I always had this idea of opening my own,” he explained.

He moved to the United States from Armenia in 2002, and came to Watertown a year later. Yesayan said he chose to open his restaurant in Watertown because of the large Armenian community.

“Business has been good. It’s a very warm atmosphere here, and people have been leaving us good reviews and usually come back,” he added.

Those interested in dining at the restaurant can do so next week when it re-opens it doors to the public.