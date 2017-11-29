Two Presentations Featuring Armenian Art and Culture at the Armenian Museum in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Two events, featuring Armenian art and culture, will take place at the Armenian Museum of America on Nov. 30.

Dr. Helen C. Evans, of the Metropolitan Museum of Art will present about “Armenia,” a major exhibition on medieval Armenian art hosted by the Met from Sept. 21, 2018-Jan. 13, 2019, which will borrow illuminated manuscripts from the Armenian Museum of America’s collection for the show.

Armenians are well aware of being the people originating at the base of Mount Ararat who would become the first Christian nation. Armenians, and non-Armenians, are often less aware of the diversity of Armenian art and culture developed during their medieval centuries as Armenians spread from their homeland to become powerful on trade routes that would extend across the globe. Dr. Evans will discuss how the exhibition Armenia will demonstrate the Christianization of Armenia, the development of Armenian art in the Middle Ages, and its importance to the art of the world.

The second presentation will feature photographer Hrair Hawk Khatcherian. Since surviving cancer in 1993, Khatchererian has devoted himself to photographing the richness of Armenian heritage. The official photographer for the upcoming exhibition Armenia at the Met, Hawk will present his new book, Khatchkar, which features photographs of Armenian khatchkars (cross-stones). Born in Lebanon in 1961, Hawk moved to Canada in 1984. His photographs have appeared in numerous magazines, newspapers, books, and publications around the globe. A q&a and book signing/reception will immediately follow the presentation.

The presentations will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries (third floor).

The Armenian Museum of America houses and preserves objects of art and culture collected from Armenian families and donors from around the world. The museum holds its collection in trust for future generations as objects of witness and survival to serve as a record of Armenian creativity, ingenuity, and wisdom for those who are familiar with Armenian history and culture, as well as for those to whom these objects, manuscripts, and ephemera are a new experience.

For more information on the Armenian Museum of America, visit: www.armenianmuseum.org.