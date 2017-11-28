Armenian Armed Forces Repatriate Azerbaijani Solider’s Body

YEREVAN—Armenia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that the Armenian Armed Forces had repatriated a body of an Azerbaijani soldier that was found dead on the Armenia-Nakhichevan border on Nov. 23.

The delivery was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at another part along the same border.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the soldier, who they insisted was an army captain, was found lying dead in front of an Armenian army post. The Ministry also released a number of photographs of the Armenian soldiers repatriating the body, accompanied by three ICRC officials and a Red Cross flag.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry identified the deceased as Bakhruz Jalibeyli, a 19-year-old conscript who abandoned his military unit after committing a crime. No further details about the crime or his death were released.

The ICRC similarly assisted in the handover to Baku in February of the body of another Azerbaijani soldier who was shot dead at another section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border last December. Yerevan said that his death was the result of an attempted Azerbaijani incursion into Armenia which also left three Armenian servicemen dead.