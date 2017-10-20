Maranci Lectures at Columbia on Medieval Armenia in the Modern Age

NEW YORK—Professor Christina Maranci delivered a lecture titled “Art’s Afterlife: Medieval Armenia in the Modern Age” at an Oct. 12 event hosted by the Armenian Center at Columbia University.

The Research Institute on Turkey and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues co-sponsored the lecture alongside the Armenian Center.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, the Nikit and Eleanora Ordjanian Visiting Professor at Columbia University, welcomed the faculty, students, and community members in attendance and introduced Maranci, the Arthur H. Dadian and Ara Oztemel Professor of Armenian Art and Architecture at Tufts University.

Maranci started the lecture by a discussion of modernity, and made the case to considering the 17th century as “a point to start talking about the modern.” She then examined, with a multitude of examples, what she referred to as “the afterlife” of medieval Armenian manuscripts and architecture in the modern age, particularly in Armenia and Turkey.

Exploring the memorialization of medieval manuscripts and architecture to modern works of art, Maranci led the audience on a journey from Toros Roslin to the Ani Cathedral, the Aghtamar and Zvartnots churches, the paintings of Vartges Sureniants, the Armenia Marriott Hotel, Erebuni Museum, Zvartnots Airport, and the St. John Armenian Church in Michigan.

Maranci then proceeded to discuss “crimes, optics, deals, and hope” in cultural heritage through the examples of the Djulfa khatchkars (cross-stones), Toros Roslin at the Getty Museum, Akhtamar and Ani, as well as her own efforts to study and works toward bringing awareness on the condition of the Mren Cathedral in the Kars region of Turkey.

Maranci’s lecture was the first of a series of events the Armenian Center at Columbia University will be holding this academic year. Announcements on subsequent events will made in the coming weeks.