Newly Appointed Minsk Group U.S. Co-Chair Visits Artsakh, Armenia

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group’s newly appointed United States Co-Chair Andrew Schofer visited Stepanakert on Oct. 4. There, he met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and Artsakh Armed Forces Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan.

According to a press statement released by the office of the Artsakh President, Sahakyan congratulated the co-chair on being appointed to the new position and wished him “efficient work.” During the meeting with the President, issues related to the Azerbaijani-Artsakh conflict were discussed. “Both sides highlighted the need for the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the frameworks of the OSCE Minsk Group and implementation of consistent work in this direction,” read a part of the statement.

Following the meeting, Schofer described the visit as “productive” to local journalists. The U.S. Co-Chair will be joined in Yerevan by the two other Minsk Group co-chairs, representing Russia and France.

On Oct. 5, Schofer met with Armenian President Serge Sarkisian. The other co-chairs will also meet with Sarkisian and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian before proceeding to Baku for similar talks with Azerbaijani officials.