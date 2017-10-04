Obituary: Very Reverend Thomas Garabedian (1973-2017)

The Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg and Saint Marks Armenian Catholic Church (Wynnewood, Penn.) is saddened to announce the untimely demise of Very Reverend Thomas Garabedian, pastor of Saint Marks since 2015, which happened on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Father Thomas was born in Lebanon on July 26, 1973, and is survived by his parents Abraham and Adele, and siblings.

Funeral arrangements are currently being arranged and will be announced very soon. May the perpetual light shine upon him, and may his soul rest in peace.