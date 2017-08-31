Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Meets with Canadian Parliamentary Delegation, ANC of Canada Director

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Artsakh Foreign Affairs Minister Karen Mirzoyan met with a Canadian parliamentary delegation headed by Rev. Majed el-Shafie, founder and president of One Free World International, and Members of Parliament the Hon. Tony Clement and Rachael Harder—both shadow ministers of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC). Accompanying the delegation was Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) Executive Director Sevag Belian.

During the meeting, the members of the delegation noted that they had arrived in Artsakh to conduct a study on the violations of the international humanitarian law and military crimes committed by Azerbaijan during the large-scale aggression launched against Artsakh in April 2016.

Mirzoyan welcomed the initiative of the delegation and emphasized the importance of raising public awareness in international circles about the reasons and consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression and to properly condemn those responsible for advancing the criminal activity of the Azerbaijani authorities.

During the meeting, Artsakh Foreign Minister Mirzoyan presented the facts of the crimes committed by Azerbaijani armed forces during the April aggression and the period that followed. He also briefed the visitors on the history of the Karabagh conflict, the current stage of its resolution process, as well as the position of Artsakh on reaching a lasting solution to the conflict.

Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the United States, along with Karine Achemyan, a member of Armenia’s National Assembly and a member of the Standing Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Affairs, were also present at the meeting.