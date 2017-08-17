2017 Armenian Youth Federation Senior Olympic Games, Hosted by the AYF-YOARF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, to Take Place in Downtown Milwaukee

A little known fact is that, per capita, Milwaukee has the highest concentration of frozen custard shops in the world. That makes Milwaukee the Frozen Custard Capital of the World!

But what is frozen custard? Well it’s like ice cream except instead of being made only from milk and cream, frozen custard has egg yolks that make it richer and more luscious. Frozen custard also uses almost no air in the mixing process, which makes it denser.

Richer, more luscious, and denser are all key ingredients in a Wisconsinites diet!

The Big 3 frozen-custard stands in Milwaukee are Gilles, Leon’s, and Kopp’s.

Gilles was founded in 1938 at 7515 W. Bluemound Road, making it Milwaukee’s oldest custard stand. It is the preferred custard spot for local high school students and neighborhood residents, and boasts a full food menu in addition to their frozen custard, shakes, and other frozen treats. If someone asks whether you want one of “Those Things,” your answer should be “Yes!” because “Those Things” are delicious, creamy custard cookie sandwiches covered in a crackly chocolate shell.

Leon’s Frozen Custard is a family-owned Milwaukee landmark that opened in 1942 at 3131 27th Avenue. It is open all year and is home of the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Daily flavors are Vanilla, Chocolate, and Butter Pecan, and special flavors of the day include Strawberry, Raspberry, Mint, Maple Walnut, and Cinnamon. At Leon’s, you can get a single cone with one flavor, a double cone with two flavors, a triple cone with three flavors, a super cone with four flavors, and even a jumbo cone with five flavors! Is that even legal?!

Kopp’s was founded in 1950 by Elsa Kopp with some help from Leon Schneider of Leon’s. Although younger than Gilles & Leon’s, Kopp’s has grown bigger than the competition with three locations in the Milwaukee area. Kopp’s also claims to have the richest, most flavorful vanilla custard in addition to its large “jumbo” hamburgers. It also tops Leon’s with a six-scoop cone that is hard to believe.

But, there’s only one problem: If you don’t have a car at Olympics, a friend with a car, or sufficient funds to bribe the AYF bus driver to make a detour after softball or track… Gilles, Leon’s, and Kopp’s are not within walking distance of Downtown Milwaukee.

What’s the solution? Northpoint Custard! With locations at the Milwaukee International Airport, Downtown Kitchen at 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, and the lakefront location at 2722 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Northpoint Custard provides the best option to those of you with only your feet as your means of transportation.

Think about it: getting a rich, luscious, dense cone of frozen custard as you deplane or you get stuck in a long TSA line on the way home, or as you are on your way to one of Milwaukee’s lakefront museums, or as you take a break from Friday’s tennis matches… Northpoint will make sure that no one is deprived of Milwaukee’s fabulous frozen treat.

For more information, stay tuned to this column or go to www.ayfolympics.org, https://www.facebook.com/AYFOlympics/ or https://twitter.com/ayfolympics.

“Oor eh? Hos eh!”