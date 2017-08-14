Crews Continue to Fight Fire at Khosrov Forest State Reserve

ARARAT PROVINCE, Armenia (A.W.)—Firefighters continue to battle a forest fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve. According to the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, 69 firefighters and the response group of the National Crisis Management Center have been deployed to fight the fire. An Armenian military helicopter has also been deployed.

According to preliminary reports, 200-250 hectares of forested area is on fire.

the Khosrov Forest State Reserve is one the oldest protected areas in the world, with a history of about 1700 years, according to a 2011 application presented by the Ministry of Nature Protection to the Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats.

“The reserve preserves ancient cultural amenities, historical-architectural monuments, unique plant and animal species, splendid diversity of scenic landscapes,” read a part of the description in the application.

The reserve is located in the Ararat Province, in southwestern Armenia, southeast of Yerevan, covering the branches of the Geghama Ridge. The reserve is 29,196 hectares, of which 9,000 are forested. It is located at an altitude of 1600-2300 meters above sea level.

The reserve spans four districts: Garni to the north; Kakavaberd to the northeast; Khosrov in the center; and Khachadzor to the east.