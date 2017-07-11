Armenian Girl Scout Launches Project to Document History of Camp Haiastan

FRANKLIN, Mass. (A.W.)—Arianna Minassian, a Girl Scout from Basking Ridge, N.J., is working alongside the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Camp Haiastan for her Girl Scout Gold Award Project. The Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive.

Minassian’s project entails documenting the Camp’s founders and history to ensure that the aims that the camp was founded upon are never forgotten.

As each new generation attends Camp Haiastan, less and less is known about the Camp’s rich and unique history. Minassian intends to sustain the camp’s history and importance for future generations, by creating a physical library on camp grounds as well as an online database.

Minassian is reaching out to the Armenian community for help in acquiring old photographs, articles, and any and all tangible memorabilia related to the camp’s inception, founders, and incredible 65 year history. She is also in need of old camp T-shirts for a special memorabilia quilt she is making, which will be on display at the Camp Library. Although the T-shirt donations will not be returned, your donation will be recognized on a donor plaque located next to the quilt. This is a wonderful way for you to preserve a piece of Camp Haiastan history for future generations. T-shirt donations may be dropped at the Camp Haiastan office in the cardboard box labeled “Camp Haiastan Quilt”.

For all other donations, please contact Arianna directly at Arianna.Minassian@gmail.com or 908-397-7224 to discuss logistics.