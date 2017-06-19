Construction of TUMO Gyumri Begins

GYUMRI, Armenia—The construction for the future TUMO Gyumri center, located at the city’s historic first theater, was launched earlier this month in a special ceremony.

Present at the event were the city’s Deputy Mayor, other government officials, and members of the community. During the event, TUMO founder Sam Simonian and CEO Marie Lou Papazian spoke on the importance of the program and the renovation of both the invaluable cultural center and the adjacent park.

The government of the Republic of Armenia allocated both the building and the adjacent park for the use of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.

The TUMO Gyumri center, opened in partnership with AGBU and at the initiative of Shant TV, already has had over 2,000 active students in just two years. Each year, over 500 workshops and learning labs take place at the center.