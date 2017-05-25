Spend a Summer’s Evening Celebrating 50 years of Excellence in Education

By Jennifer Chelebi

MANHASSET, N.Y.—The annual Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School (HMADS) Gala Dinner Dance, taking place on June 3, continues to be a staple of the social season in the Armenian community. With its gently contoured greens and sparkling ponds, the North Hills Country Club in Manhasset will once again be the backdrop for an evening of dining and dancing in support of a most worthwhile cause: the future of Armenian culture and heritage. Easily accessible, North Hills will provide the idyllic setting for an elegant affair as HMADS celebrates its golden anniversary.

While guests dine on lavish food and enjoy an exciting raffle, the music of Arthur Apkarian and Armenia Band of Montreal promises to provide an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Apkarian arrived in Canada at a young age. Raised by a family of well-respected musicians, his talents were quickly discovered as he grew to be one of the most sought-after entertainer whose reputation goes beyond the boundaries of the Armenian community. Apkarian developed a unique performance style and his selections in Armenian and Continental music is unmatched in the Armenian community both in Canada and the U.S.

The Friends of HMADS committee is truly blessed to have Mrs. Mary Haroutunian and Mr. Berj Haroutunian as Honorary Booklet Co-Chairs of the 50th anniversary Gala Dinner Dance. HMADS always has a very special place in their hearts and thanks to their leadership and generosity this milestone celebration will turn into a success. The festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a bountiful cocktail hour, followed by a delicious multi-course dinner served at 9 p.m.

Your Gala Dinner Dance contribution of $130 will greatly support the efforts of the Friends committee and HMADS, benefiting future generations of Armenians. For further information about this highly anticipated event, or to find out how to become a part of the Friends of HMADS, please contact the school office at (718) 225-4826, or Negdar Arukian at (718) 423-4813.