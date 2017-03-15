Former U.S. Ambassador Evans, Gomidas Institute Present ‘Truth Held Hostage’ in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada—John Evans, former United States Ambassador to Armenia, and Ara Sarafian, Director of the Gomidas Institute, presented “Truth Held Hostage: America and the Armenian Genocide – What Then? What Now?” in Toronto on March 12. The book Truth Held Hostage was written by Evans and published by the Gomidas Institute in 2016.

Over 250 people attended the event including Berdj Sevazlian, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Toronto; Jean Yip, representing the President of the Canada-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Member of Parliament (MP) Arnold Chan; MP Bob Saroya; and Toronto City Councilor Shelley Carroll, for Don Valley East.

The program was structured as a panel interview between Evans, Sarafian, and moderator Zohrab Sarkissian, Chairof the Armenian National Committee of Toronto (ANCT). They discussed Evans’ experiences as the former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia and discovering the taboo subject of the Armenian Genocide with the State Department; the importance of writing and publishing the book; and commented on current international relations as they relate to the politics of Armenian Genocide recognition.

A veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service, Evans gained notoriety in 2005 by publicly dissenting from the stated policy of the Bush and previous Administrations and using the term “genocide” to describe the Armenian Genocide. He was dismissed from his post as a result.

During the discussion, Evans spoke about his decision to speak truthfully about the Armenian Genocide during his ambassadorship as vital since it is a well-established historical fact, and as a U.S. official, he could not deceive the citizens of the country he served. His eventual divergence from State Department policy created an “awkward” situation for them, noted Evans, as he did not immediately resign to minimize the ensuing fallout with Turkey and resulting public awareness.

“It made it awkward for Washington, it was awkward for me, it was awkward for my deputy, it was awkward for the Turks, so that’s why I did it,” reflected Evans.

Evans remarked the global community has to join the 24 countries that have already recognized the Armenian Genocide to encourage discussion of the issue and acceptance within Turkey.

Sarafian discussed the importance of publishing books such as Truth Held Hostage, commenting that the Gomidas Institute is an academic institution, and as such, research and publish volumes vital to educating and promoting to the public issues of importance to Armenians, including the Armenian Genocide.

He also stressed the importance of promoting democracy in Turkey to allow for education and necessary discourse on the Armenian Genocide to take place.

“Democracy in Turkey—it does matter, because if Turkey becomes a democratic state, it allows us to engage Turkish populations [on the Armenian Genocide], and ultimately, that’s the best peaceful way of getting our message across there,” said Sarafian.

“The truth cannot be held hostage,” Sarkissian concluded on behalf of the ANCT, “and the courageous and dedicated work of John Evans and Ara Sarafian must be emulated by all those who are in the position to challenge injustices and unfair political influences.”

The event was organized by the Armenian National Committee of Toronto and Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society “Klatsor” chapter.

