Aliyev Appoints Wife as Azerbaijan’s Vice-President
BAKU, Azerbaijan (A.W.)—Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed his wife Mehriban Aliyeva as the country’s Vice-President on Feb. 21, in a move that has been widely criticized as way for Aliyev to tighten his grip on power in the country.
According to a statement released on Azerbaijan’s official presidential website, the appointment came during meeting of the country’s Security Council under the chairmanship of the President.
In Sept. 2016, Azerbaijan held a referendum, which extended presidential terms from five years to seven and created a strong Vice-Presidency.
Mehriban Aliyeva, 52, is a Member of Parliament and the deputy chair the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and heads the Heidar Aliyev Foundation—a non-governmental organization named after Aliyev’s father, former Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev, who ruled the country from 1993-2003.
Despite being active in Azerbaijani politics, leaked U.S. diplomatic cables revealed in 2010 that Aliyeva appears to be “poorly informed about political issues,” and that her family has vast business interests throughout Azerbaijan.
What a joke.
This is a banana republic.
Nepotism and lack of democracy rules.
Amazing that there is no reaction form the world.
Vart Adjemian
HOW DO YOU NEGOTIATE WITH THIS CRIMINAL REGIME? You cant. Thats why Armenia & Artsakh needs to arm themselves and be prepared at all times. Its only a matter of time before he tries the military option and vigilance is in order.
He should promote his son as Axeri ambassador to Israel, and ask Muslim world, for more UN fake resolutions against Artsakh!