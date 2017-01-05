Deadly Explosion Hits Izmir

At Least Two People Dead, Several Injured

IZMIR, Turkey (A.W.)—At least two people were killed in a car bombing on Jan. 5 outside a courthouse in Izmir. The bombing led to a gunfire exchange between those responsible and Turkish authorities, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

A police officer and a courthouse staff member were both killed in the attack. At least 10 others were injured.

According to reports, police killed the two suspects responsible for the explosion in a gun battle, according to Izmir governor Erol Ayyildiz.

Security forces identified the vehicle as a threat as it approached a checkpoint, causing the attackers to detonate their explosives and open fire, Ayyildiz told reporters. Ayyildiz added that the preliminary evidence suggests that the Kurdish Worker’s Party (PKK) was responsible for the attack. The attackers were armed with Kalashnikov rifles and grenades.

Anadolu initially reported that the two suspected attackers were killed while the third was at large, but at this point it is unclear whether there was a third suspect.

Izmir, the third-largest city in Turkey, has been the focus of police and special forces’ attention lately. It is believed that the suspect New Year’s Day attack in Istanbul was in Izmir prior to his attack.