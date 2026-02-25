Announcements

Intercommunal church service to mark Armenian Genocide commemoration in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — An intercommunal church service honoring the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide will take place on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

Described as a historic service of gratitude, unity and commemoration, the gathering will bring together members of the Armenian community in faith while also recognizing the upcoming America250 anniversary.

The service will be presided over by Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Archbishop Anoushavan and Bishop Mikael Mouradian, alongside clergy from all five Armenian churches in the Greater Philadelphia area. An Armenian community choir will also participate. A special ceremony will follow in an adjacent garden, offering an additional moment of reflection and unity. Transportation will be available for attendees.

For more information, please visit https://www.armenianheritagewalk.org/dedication

