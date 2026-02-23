Announcements

Connecticut Armenian Genocide commemoration set for April 25

Guest ContributorFebruary 23, 2026Last Updated: February 23, 2026
Connecticut State Capitol (Photo: Michelle Lee)

The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut will hold its annual program marking the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place in the historic House Chamber at the Connecticut State Capitol, located at 210 Capitol Ave. in Hartford.

The program will include the Martyrs’ Service, created in 2015 on the occasion of the centennial of the Armenian Genocide and the canonization of its victims. Clergy from Armenian churches across Connecticut will participate in the service.

Bryan Ardouny, executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America, will serve as the keynote speaker. A reception will follow the commemoration.

For more information, contact Melanie at 860-651-0629.

