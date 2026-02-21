A story with heart: How Vanda Ayrapetyan is championing children’s literacy in Armenia

Vanda Ayrapetyan has always been keen on challenging stereotypes and societal expectations that confine individuals to narrow roles. She has proven that a life in the corporate world does not need to come at the expense of personal passions and creative pursuits. Through her gift of storytelling, she shares her love of writing while also championing philanthropic causes in Armenia, which she holds dear. In particular, her advocacy for children’s literacy has served as the bridge between her children’s book, Audrina’s 1st Tooth Party, and her homeland.

Audrina’s 1st Tooth Party tells the story of a young girl who follows her witty, sassy heart during the Armenian tradition of “atam hatik,” which celebrates a baby’s first tooth. When Ayrapetyan launched her book in 2021, it came in the aftermath of a tumultuous and traumatizing period for Armenians worldwide, as many were still coping with the aftermath of the 44-Day War with Azerbaijan.

Rather than being paralyzed by grief, Ayrapetyan volunteered alongside her mother and sister to raise funds for Armenian refugees and soldiers’ families. She also made the decision to donate all gross proceeds from the book to causes close to her heart — a reflection of the book’s central message: to follow one’s heart.

That sense of distance led her to dedicate the book in memoriam to fallen soldier Alen Margaryan, who had a deep love for books and children’s literacy. “I also decided to donate all funds from the book to charities focused on making a direct impact on children’s lives in Armenia, as they are the future of our homeland,” she added.

Through book sales and matching donations from her employer, Ayrapetyan raised $10,000 for the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), which she donated in memory of her late grandmother, Jemma Movsesyan. “My maternal grandmother, Jemma, was instrumental in my upbringing and instilled a strong sense of Armenian cultural pride in me and my siblings,” Ayrapetyan said.

After immigrating from Armenia in the 1990s and moving in with the family, Jemma made it her mission to ensure her grandchildren retained their cultural roots, including fluency in Armenian.

“She would walk me and my younger sister, Ani, to Saturday Armenian school at Alex Pilibos, take us to Armenian dance classes — always on foot, as she didn’t drive — and dedicate so much love and attention to our Armenian studies,” Ayrapetyan explained. “She was also incredibly generous with whatever little she had and never forgot to help family, neighbors and friends back home.”

“She was an inspiration and left an indelible impact on my life,” she added. The donation in Ayrapetyan’s grandmother’s memory supported the COAF’s Youredjian Child and Family Center (CFC), which opened in the village of Myasnikyan in 2024. The center is one of four COAF established to serve families in need across the Armavir and Lori regions. “I was particularly drawn to this initiative, given I was born in Lori province (Vanadzor) myself,” Ayrapetyan explained.

The center provides rural families with essential services, including social work, psychological counseling, early childhood education and speech therapy. Its resource hub also strengthens local capacity through training and professional development for educators and child specialists. By addressing challenges from early childhood through adolescence, the Youredjian Center supports family well-being and builds resilience for the next generation.

“I’ve always admired COAF for its innovative, creative and multi-pronged approach to learning and development,” Ayrapetyan said.

The organization also offers workshops on different parenting styles and has trained psychologists to help families address trauma and hardship, equipping them with tools they can share within their communities.

“When you look at the impact COAF is having — serving more than 500 beneficiaries across 15 communities through this one center alone — it was really a no-brainer for me to contribute to this remarkable organization while also honoring my culture and my grandmother’s legacy,” she added.

Haig Boyadjian, vice president of development for COAF, expressed his gratitude: “We are deeply grateful to Vanda Ayrapetyan for honoring her late grandmother, Jemma Movsesian, through this meaningful act of generosity. This contribution helps ensure that children in the Armavir region have access to early childhood education, speech therapy and psychosocial services. It not only preserves Jemma’s legacy of care but also creates opportunities for children in rural communities to thrive.”

Reflecting on the past five years, Ayrapetyan describes the journey as a full-circle moment. Her readings of Audrina’s 1st Tooth Party, both virtual sessions for young readers in Armenia and in-person events at schools in Los Angeles, have deepened her connection to the community. The experience, she says, has been “a balm for the soul,” as Armenians continue to process the losses of the 2020 war and the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.

For Ayrapetyan, COAF’s work and the creation of the Youredjian Center embody the enduring Armenian spirit: to endure, rebuild and move forward. “Just as I know my grandmother is guiding me from the spiritual realm,” she said, “I believe we are guided by the strength of our ancestors — to preserve our identity, nurture resilience and keep our story alive.”

Follow Vanda Ayrapetyan on Instagram, and learn more about COAF’s initiatives at https://www.coaf.org/.