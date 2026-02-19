The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has strongly condemned the decision by Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and to impose a travel ban preventing him from leaving the country.

In an official statement, the Mother See described the measures as “unfounded and unlawful,” asserting that they carry a distinctly political character. It said the restrictions have effectively deprived the Catholicos of the opportunity to attend a scheduled episcopal meeting in Austria.

The statement added that the decision comes amid deepening tensions between Armenian authorities and the leadership of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

According to the Mother See, the authorities’ actions constitute unconstitutional and illegal interference in the Church’s internal affairs and obstruct the pastoral mission of the Supreme Patriarch.

The statement further characterized the measures as disrespectful toward millions of faithful and toward the centuries-old institution that, it said, “has been and remains an unshakable pillar of Armenian statehood.”

The Mother See called for the immediate reconsideration of what it described as unlawful decisions concerning the Catholicos, six bishops who are members of the Supreme Spiritual Council, and its secretary, warning that such steps risk deepening societal divisions and undermining the reputation and standing of the Armenian state.

Artsakh

A military court in Baku has sentenced former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan to 20 years in prison, Azerbaijani media reported on Feb. 17. The court had earlier retired to deliberate before delivering its verdict.

Vardanyan was detained by Azerbaijani authorities on Sept. 27, 2023, while crossing the Hakari Bridge following developments in Nagorno-Karabakh. He was subsequently charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism and other offenses.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Vardanyan’s family described the verdict as “horrifying, but expected,” arguing that the outcome had been predetermined since his detention 874 days earlier. They said no evidence had been presented to substantiate the charges and alleged that he was denied due process, meaningful access to independent legal counsel and international lawyers, as well as public hearings and media scrutiny.

Vardanyan’s legal team also rejected the verdict as politically motivated and legally unfounded, citing what they described as systematic violations of Azerbaijan’s domestic legislation and international obligations. The lawyers said the defense was denied full access to case materials and adequate time to prepare, and that the proceedings failed to meet international standards of independence and impartiality.

Vardanyan’s family called on world leaders and international organizations to take steps to secure his release and protect the rights of Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan.

Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has responded to what he described as threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Iran’s state news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Khamenei referred to Trump’s assertions that the U.S. military is the strongest in the world, warning that even the most powerful armed forces can suffer irreparable blows.

He also addressed reports of U.S. naval deployments, noting that American officials frequently speak about sending ships toward Iran. “Of course, a navy is dangerous, but more dangerous is the weapon that can sink that ship to the bottom of the sea,” he said.

Khamenei added that Trump would not succeed in destroying the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Russia

Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to managing Armenia’s railway system and continuing investment in its infrastructure, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in response to reports about a possible sale of Russia’s railway concession in Armenia.

Zakharova dismissed speculation that Moscow could divest from the concession to prevent implementation of the so-called “Trump Route” project, describing such claims as “strange statements” that are “hardly acceptable.” She stressed that Russia consistently supports the unblocking of all regional transport communications.

She recalled that substantial work toward this goal has been carried out within the framework of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s railway network has been managed for more than 20 years by South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways. According to Zakharova, the Russian operator has complied with the terms of the concession agreement and made significant investments in infrastructure and rolling stock, while also providing substantial employment.

She added that the Russian operator enhances, rather than diminishes, Armenia’s competitive advantages.

Zakharova also referred to remarks made on Feb. 12 by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk regarding the possible restoration of two railway sections linking Armenia with Turkey and Azerbaijan, stating that Moscow maintains that position.

Turkey

A viable European security architecture cannot be built without Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, underscoring Ankara’s call for deeper integration into Europe’s defense and security mechanisms.

“I hope everyone now understands that a realistic European security system cannot be constructed without Turkey,” Erdoğan stated. He added that Ankara continues to emphasize the significant contribution it could make within the European Union and that it is long overdue for Turkey to be included in Europe’s defense and security frameworks.

Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and was granted candidate status in 1999. Accession negotiations formally began in 2005 but have since effectively stalled amid serious disagreements over democracy, human rights and the Cyprus issue.