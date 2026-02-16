The International Armenian Literary Alliance announces two new advisory board members

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA) is pleased to add two new members, Jennifer Manoukian and Alene Terzian-Zeitounian, to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Jennifer Manoukian is a literary translator from Western Armenian and historian of Armenian language practices and ideologies. She earned her Ph.D. in Near Eastern Languages and Cultures from the University of California, Los Angeles, and is the co-founder of Gesaria Armenian Research and Academic Services, a research, historical translation and editorial company focused on enriching the study and creative output of the Armenian past and present. Her book length translations include The Gardens of Silihdar by Zabel Yesayan and The Candidate by Zareh Vorpouni, a co-translation with Ishkhan Jinbashian. Her first monograph, Purist Pursuits: Language, Global Ideas and the Creation of Western Armenian in the Ottoman Empire, will be published by Stanford University Press in June 2026.

Dr. Alene Terzian-Zeitounian is a Lebanese-Armenian poet, educator and globally-minded leader whose work is rooted in questions of identity, advocacy and equity. She holds an M.A. and an M.F.A. in Creative Writing (Poetry), as well as a doctorate in Education, Leadership and Innovation. She serves as Humanities Department Chair at College of the Canyons, where she teaches creative writing and is the faculty advisor of cul-de-sac, the college’s Literary and Arts Magazine, now in its 19th volume. In addition to her work in academia, Alene is the chief advisor and facilitator at Culturally Intelligent Training and Consulting, where she works with corporate, nonprofit, education and small business leaders to design cultural strategies that align individual development with organizational success. She lives in Torrance, California, with her husband and daughter.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Alene Terzian-Zeitounian and Dr. Jennifer Manoukian to IALA’s advisory board,” says IALA founder Olivia Katrandjian. “Both have served as mentors in our mentorship program, volunteering their time to guide the next generation of Armenian writers and translators. Dr. Alene Terzian-Zeitounian has been an integral part of our organization since its inception, and is a valued member of our Los Angeles Chapter and Poetry Committee. Furthermore, as we expand our translation programming, we are lucky to have someone with Dr. Manoukian’s experience and wisdom on our translation committee.”

IALA’s Advisory Board includes notable writers and translators Arevik Ashkharoyan, Shushan Avagyan, Peter Balakian, Susan Barba, Lory Bedikian, Tamar Marie Boyadjian, Armen Davoudian, Gregory Djanikian, Alec Ekmekji, Anahit Ghazaryan, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Arminé Iknadossian, Nancy Kricorian, Aline Ohanesian, Armen of Armenia (Armen Ohanyan), Alan Semerdjian, Garen Torikian and Raffi Joe Wartanian.

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA) supports and celebrates writers and translators around the world by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language, and in translation. Learn more by visiting: armenianliterary.org