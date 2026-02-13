Armenian sisters launch Tani Travel

Talene and Ani Jermakian, sisters from Springfield, Massachusetts, have launched Tani Travel, a company coordinating custom and group trips to Armenia. The company was conceived from a passion by the sisters to provide more opportunities — for those both of Armenian and of non-Armenian descent — to visit Armenia, learn about its rich culture, history and beauty, and create special experiences that people will keep with them for a lifetime.

“It all started with a trip to Armenia in 2023 that changed our lives forever,” said Ani Jermakian. “We’ve always been connected to our Armenian culture and faith, but it wasn’t until we stepped foot in our homeland later in life that we realized there was so much more to experience and we wished we had done it sooner. We decided to make it our mission from that year forward to bring as many people as possible to our beautiful country.”

After that initial trip in 2023, the Jermakian sisters organized a family trip the following year with their parents and uncles, all of whom visited Armenia for the first time. In 2025, the sisters planned a 26-person group trip for their home parish, St. Mark Armenian Church.

And this summer under their new company, Tani Travel (a blending of their names), they are planning another group trip, “Wine, Waters and Wonders of Armenia,” with experiences in Yerevan, Jermuk, Sevan and Lori, from July 13-26. Those interested in joining the trip can reach out to sisters@tanitravel.org or visit their website, TaniTravel.org/grouptrip.

All of these custom experiences are made possible through partnerships they’ve formed in Armenia with the Yerevan-based touring company, Seven Sundays Tour. “We’ve formed a strong partnership with Tamara Matevosyan and her team, where we can get really creative with our itineraries and build unique and special experiences,” said Talene Jermakian. “There is so much that Armenia has to offer, from the incredible landscapes, a booming wine industry, luxury accommodations and, of course, ancient architecture and rich history — there is something for everyone in Armenia, and with our partners, we’ve proven together that this is the ultimate dream team to make your journey to Armenia a reality.”

Additionally, Tani Travel offers customized trips for individuals and families, comprehensive itineraries, transportation, lodging, tour guides and meals. Those looking for a more individualized experience can convey what they hope to get out of their trip, whether it be more history-based, adventure-based, family-friendly, etc. and work collaboratively with Tani Travel to design an experience of their dreams.

To learn more about Tani Travel or to join their group trip this July, visit TaniTravel.org.