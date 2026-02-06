AYF-YOARF Central Council convenes for 2026 planning weekend

WATERTOWN, Mass. – On Jan. 31, over 30 central council members of the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF–YOARF) traveled to the Hairenik Building in Watertown to collaborate on designing programs, planning events and exchanging ideas that will shape the organization’s work in the year ahead.

“As an AYF member, the calendar year may seem to flow effortlessly, with familiar programs repeating each year. Yet, every event and initiative reflects the dedication of our central council members, who bring new ideas and energy to ensure each year builds on the last. It is only through serving on central councils that AYF Ungers truly understand the scope of work involved — from maintaining membership data for over 900 members (Juniors and Seniors inclusive), to planning a long weekend each Memorial Day with over 400 attendees, to organizing programs abroad, such as the AYF Internship, that safely connects our youth to the homeland and much more,” said AYF-YOARF Central Executive member U. Isabel Hagobian.

“Along the way, members gain invaluable skills and experiences, and the opportunity to collaborate with AYFers from other chapters, forming connections and developing skills that will stay with them throughout their lives. Serving on central councils not only sustains the work of our region but also reflects our members’ dedication to the AYF, ensuring that future generations can experience the same meaningful opportunities that shaped our AYF experience,” she continued.

Over the weekend, the councils launched bold initiatives and crafted forward-looking plans to elevate the Eastern Region’s programs for the year ahead. Ungers and Ungerouhis collaborated across councils, shaping the region’s vision in its 93rd year, including exploring new educational programming, setting Hai Tahd goals for membership engagement and developing Junior programs.



Central council members reflected on the weekend’s impact:

“Our Council had a productive meeting to learn the processes of the AYF website and membership database for members. It was a pleasure to chat with fellow AYF members and start the year off strong.” — U. Levon Nishanian, Central Webteam/Membership Council

“Council weekend was the perfect opportunity to meet with members and plan out our year! We are so excited for this summer and 2026 CCHC!” — U. Maral Abrahamian, Central Camp Haiastan Council

“This year was my first time at Council Weekend and I’m so glad I attended! I got to meet everyone on my council and learn more and plan for the year. I think it was an amazing experience and I’m so excited to work with everyone on the Central Junior Council!” — U. Anna Donabedian, Central Junior Council

“With this year being my first time on a central council, I did not know what to expect of the weekend and my role in it. After meeting the amazing group of Ungers serving on all the councils, I realized how much leadership this organization has and the endless support it gives its members. From setting goals for the year with my council to dancing at the Providence AYF dance, the weekend was productive, motivating and a reflection of how much power we have when we work together. It was a refreshing reminder of our region’s hard work that is often difficult to see from a local level. I am excited to continue to build on this weekend throughout the year in my own chapter and council.” — U. Ellie Krikorian, Central Junior Seminar Council

“Every year, I look forward to Council Weekend as it is a great opportunity to start the year strong and create a solid foundation for the rest of the year. I can’t wait to see what great things my council, Central Internship Council, and the other central councils accomplish as we all work towards creating a strong region in all facets of the AYF.” — U. Raffi Sarrafian, Central Internship Council

“My first Central Council Weekend left me feeling invigorated — driven and nationalistic Armenians brought together by the AYF are among the most beautiful, and powerful, forces within the Armenian space.” — U. Areni Hamparian, Central Hai Tahd Council

“Council Weekend was a great opportunity to see my fellow Ungers and Ungerouhis collaborating to further advocate for the Armenian cause. It’s inspiring to see everyone involved, especially Ungers and Ungerouhis my age, really putting in work and effort to be there and planning for the year ahead. I think it says a lot about the Armenian youth, that we are taking responsibility, as well as doing our best to keep the Armenian culture and spirit alive in the diaspora. It’s important to always stick together and work towards a free and prosperous Armenia. It starts with us, right here.” — U. Areney Tokmajian, Central Language Council



After the central councils concluded their meetings, members attended the AYF-YOARF Providence “Varantian” Chapter’s Annual Varantian Ball. Participating in a chapter event together reflected the true objective of Council Weekend: strengthening bonds among regional leaders, supporting each other and forming connections that will continue to grow in the future.

This year’s Council Weekend brought Ungers together with shared intention around clear goals, preparing them to lead with unity and purpose in the year ahead. More than a planning session, the weekend reignited attendees’ collective drive to carry the Armenian Youth Federation’s mission forward: standing for social, economic and political justice for Armenians in the homeland and throughout the diaspora.