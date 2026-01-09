Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues to age like fine wine

It hasn’t been all blue skies over San Siro for Henrikh Mkhitaryan this season. After making 30 starts in 32 appearances in the 2024-25 Serie A season, the 37-year-old Armenian midfielder made seven starts in 12 appearances in the 2025-26 season for the Nerazzurri. It’s fair to say, a hamstring injury in late October 2025 was not in the cards for Armenia’s most decorated player, but his recent performance showed that the mighty maestro still has a few more world-class years left in him.

Mkhitaryan marked his return to Inter’s starting lineup on Jan. 7, 2026 in a commanding 2-0 Serie A victory over Parma. He last started for Inter on Oct. 25, 2025 versus Napoli — in the same game, he suffered his thigh problem.

The result not only extended Inter’s lead at the top of the Italian league standings but also showcased the enduring quality of Armenia’s most accomplished footballer, who turns 37 on Jan. 21.

On that fog-cloaked night in Emilia-Romagna, Mkhitaryan was unmistakably present. He completed the game, contributed several key passes and attacking moves while consistently linking plays between the defense and attack. The midfielder’s presence in both phases of play validated Head Coach Cristian Chivu’s decision to entrust him with a full match, even against a mid-table opponent.

Inter took the lead shortly before halftime through a well-worked goal by fullback Federico Dimarco, and French forward Marcus Thuram sealed the victory deep in stoppage time. Italian sports media weighed in positively on Mkhitaryan’s performance, noting his high work ethic and intelligence on the ball. Ratings from multiple outlets averaged around a solid 6.5 out of 10.

Now, as Inter sit atop the league with 42 points after matchday 19, they must prepare against a major foe: Napoli. Whether Mkhitaryan will feature again against the team he was injured against remains to be seen, but it would be poetic if he leads Inter’s midfield against the side currently third in Italy. A win would provide more cushion towards Mkhitaryan’s 24th (and counting) career title.