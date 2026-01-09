SportsArmenian Sports Block

Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues to age like fine wine

Jason TakhtadjianJanuary 9, 2026Last Updated: January 9, 2026
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of Inter Milan’s 2-0 Serie A win over Parma on Jan. 7 (Photo: Inter Milan/Instagram @Inter)

It hasn’t been all blue skies over San Siro for Henrikh Mkhitaryan this season. After making 30 starts in 32 appearances in the 2024-25 Serie A season, the 37-year-old Armenian midfielder made seven starts in 12 appearances in the 2025-26 season for the Nerazzurri. It’s fair to say, a hamstring injury in late October 2025 was not in the cards for Armenia’s most decorated player, but his recent performance showed that the mighty maestro still has a few more world-class years left in him.

Mkhitaryan marked his return to Inter’s starting lineup on Jan. 7, 2026 in a commanding 2-0 Serie A victory over Parma. He last started for Inter on Oct. 25, 2025 versus Napoli — in the same game, he suffered his thigh problem.

The result not only extended Inter’s lead at the top of the Italian league standings but also showcased the enduring quality of Armenia’s most accomplished footballer, who turns 37 on Jan. 21. 

On that fog-cloaked night in Emilia-Romagna, Mkhitaryan was unmistakably present. He completed the game, contributed several key passes and attacking moves while consistently linking plays between the defense and attack. The midfielder’s presence in both phases of play validated Head Coach Cristian Chivu’s decision to entrust him with a full match, even against a mid-table opponent.

Inter took the lead shortly before halftime through a well-worked goal by fullback Federico Dimarco, and French forward Marcus Thuram sealed the victory deep in stoppage time. Italian sports media weighed in positively on Mkhitaryan’s performance, noting his high work ethic and intelligence on the ball. Ratings from multiple outlets averaged around a solid 6.5 out of 10. 

At an age when many midfielders retreat from a demanding central role, Mkhitaryan’s ability to manage 90 minutes in Serie A, one of Europe’s most tactically rigorous leagues, speaks to his professionalism and physical preparation.

Now, as Inter sit atop the league with 42 points after matchday 19, they must prepare against a major foe: Napoli. Whether Mkhitaryan will feature again against the team he was injured against remains to be seen, but it would be poetic if he leads Inter’s midfield against the side currently third in Italy. A win would provide more cushion towards Mkhitaryan’s 24th (and counting) career title.

Photo of Jason Takhtadjian

Jason Takhtadjian

Jason Takhtadjian is an evening reporter at CBS47/KSEE24 in Fresno, California. Takhtadjian began college pursuing mechanical engineering with a focus on aerospace until deciding to pursue a sports broadcast career after one semester at the University of Nevada - Las Vegas. While at UNLV, Takhtadjian worked on his own weekly radio show/podcast covering soccer and basketball, produced his own sports debate show, was part of the university’s weekly sports show “The Rebel Report” and was the play-by-play commentator for UNLV men’s and women’s soccer and basketball, to name a few. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Jason was graduating college and had to pivot to the world of general news to land a job. This landed Jason in Sioux City, Iowa for his first TV job. For three years, Jason worked in the middle of the United States with no Armenian community. He became the senior reporter at the station, as well as the weekend anchor and producer for nearly two years. Takhtadjian accepted a reporter position in Fresno in April of 2024. The 26-year-old also works as a contributor for Armenian Sports News, the fastest growing English-based Armenian sports social media page.

